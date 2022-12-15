HAMMERFALL Returns To NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS

Nuclear Blast has welcomed back the Swedish powerhouse HAMMERFALL which started its career in 1997 on the label with its debut album "Glory To The Brave".

HAMMERFALL's entire Nuclear Blast catalog, from "Glory To The Brave" to the 2014 album "(r)Evolution" was recently certified with a diamond award for over 1.5 million worldwide sales.

And there's even more to celebrate: following on from "Renegade" (2000),"Crimson Thunder" (2002) and "No Sacrifice, No Victory" (2009),HAMMERFALL's fifth studio album, "Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken" from 2005, is now the band's fourth album that has gone gold in Sweden, while "Crimson Thunder" even went platinum, surpassing 60,000 sales in the group's home country.

HAMMERFALL comments on its return to Nuclear Blast: "We were part of building the label back in the day, starting with our first album. For a long time, we were along for the ride as Nuclear Blast evolved into the immense powerhouse it is today. Although we did leave for three studio albums, and we are pleased with those albums and thank everyone who worked with us on them, we are very excited to be back where we belong: with Nuclear Blast. It truly feels like we've come home."

Marcus Hammer, managing director at Nuclear Blast, comments: "In the darkest days of the '90s of death and black metal HAMMERFALL spearheaded a glorious revival of classic melodic metal and they are now bigger than ever before. It's an impressive career of creative power and we are more than happy to welcome them back at the label where they started. Over the past few years, we always stayed in good contact working on their massive back catalog and it's a pleasure to continue the relationship for new albums in the near future. Thanks to HAMMERFALL, their management and amazing crew!"

In 2023 HAMMERFALL will release a special platinum edition of "Crimson Thunder" with tons of bonus material and will continue its worldwide live crusade.

HAMMERFALL's latest studio album, "Hammer Of Dawn", was released in February via Napalm Records. The LP was produced by longtime collaborator Fredrik Nordström (IN FLAMES, OPETH),who handled mixing, mastering, drum recording, and shared the duty of recording guitars and bass with guitarists Pontus Norgren and Oscar Dronjak. Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT) produced the lead vocals.

Photo credit (below): Dirk Behlau