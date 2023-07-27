THE ROLLING STONES Commemorative Ice Cream Van Tours London To Mark 'Forty Licks' Digital Release

On Wednesday, July 26, THE ROLLING STONES, the legendary rock band known for their timeless hits and iconic tongue logo, celebrated the digital release of their acclaimed album "Forty Licks" in grand style. Commemorating this milestone and paying tribute to frontman Mick Jagger on his birthday, a specially decorated ice cream van toured the streets of London, making stops at key iconic landmarks throughout the city.

The journey of THE ROLLING STONES' ice cream van took in some of London's most iconic landmarks, including Tower Bridge, London Eye, Leicester Square, Shoreditch, Camden Stables and Kings Cross St Pancras. This city-spanning journey is a testament to the band's deep connection with the city and its devoted fanbase.

Marking the release of "Forty Licks" on digital platforms and the anticipation of the vinyl release, the ice cream van embarked on a journey to delight fans and passers-by alike, bringing THE ROLLING STONES' signature energy, encapsulated by "Forty Licks", to the heart of London. The van's design featured the famous tongue logo in vibrant colours, serving as a nod to the band's enduring legacy.

THE ROLLING STONES' "Forty Licks", the album that gathered fully three dozen of the most enduring and anthemic songs from the group's peerless career and added four then-new tracks to their incredible story, has been released digitally for the first time. On Friday July 28, it will be available, again for the first time, in a lavish, limited edition four-disc, 180-gram black vinyl, housed in a wide spined gatefold sleeve. Additionally, STONES fans will also have an opportunity to stream new Dolby Atmos versions of the album’s 40 tracks.

To further celebrate the release of "Forty Licks", an exclusive listening party was held at Dolby's Screening Room in London's Soho Square. The album was previewed in Dolby Atmos, ensuring an immersive and unparalleled sonic experience that captivated attendees and brought THE ROLLING STONES' iconic music to life in a whole new way.

Photos courtesy of LD Communications