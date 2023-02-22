THE ROLLING STONES Confirm PAUL MCCARTNEY Guest Appearance On Upcoming Album

THE ROLLING STONES have confirmed that Paul McCartney makes a guest appearance on the band's upcoming album.

In an e-mail to CNN, a representative for THE ROLLING STONES revealed that McCartney plays bass "on just one RS track."

The representative also denied reports that THE BEATLES drummer Ringo Starr makes an appearance on the LP, saying the recording featured "no Ringo Starr at all."

THE ROLLING STONES' upcoming album will be the first since their drummer, Charlie Watts, died in 2021.

According to Variety, the 80-year-old McCartney recorded bass parts during recording sessions that took place in Los Angeles in recent weeks. The album, which is being helmed by 2021 Grammy "Producer Of The Year" Andrew Watt, is reportedly getting close to the mixing phase.

Last month, guitarist Keith Richards shared with fans in an Instagram video that "there's some new music on its way."

THE ROLLING STONES' new LP will likely include several songs Watts recorded prior to his death.

"Let me put it this way," Richards told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. "You haven't heard the last of Charlie Watts."

Over the years, McCartney and THE ROLLING STONES had engaged in a friendly war of words, with Paul stating about THE STONES in a 2021 interview: "I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what THE STONES are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs." Jagger later joked at a concert in which McCartney was in attendance that he would "join us in a blues cover."

THE ROLLING STONES' upcoming album will be the band's first collection of new material in nearly 20 years, following 2005's "A Bigger Bang". In 2016, the band released "Blue & Lonesome", a covers collection paying tribute to old-school blues.