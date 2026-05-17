HEART's ANN WILSON Says Her Authorized Documentary 'In My Voice' Is 'Not A Whitewash': 'It Tells The Story'

During an appearance on a recent episode of the Lovett Or Leave It podcast hosted by speechwriter and screenwriter Jon Lovett, HEART singer Ann Wilson spoke about her authorized feature documentary "In My Voice". Told in Ann's own words, "In My Voice" traces her extraordinary 75-year journey, from a nomadic childhood to the stages of the world's biggest arenas, and into a bold new creative chapter. Drawing from an extensive personal archive of home movies, photographs, journals, and never-before-seen footage, the film reveals the deeply personal experiences that shaped Wilson's artistry and helped lay the foundation for the rise of HEART. The documentary also features commentary from family members, bandmates, fellow artists, and industry figures who witnessed her singular path.

Asked by Lovett why now was the right time for her to release a documentary about her life, Ann said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The main thing was at this point in my life and in my career, it seems like people just have me tied to HEART, because that's been my life's work. And I thought, 'Well, okay, now it's time to let people in on what the rest of my life has been like outside of the band, behind the scenes.' And the documentary is not a whitewash. It tells the story. It tells a rock and roll story, but also just the story of a person who started out as just a little suburban girl with braces and all that, and really went, took a big journey and experienced love and hate and people making fun of me and people saying, 'Oh, you're a genius,' and just the whole thing. Yeah, I just wanted to let people know, in my own words, what the story is about me."

Regarding the "balance" of establishing her own identity while being part of a legendary rock band like HEART with her sister, guitarist Nancy Wilson, Ann said: "I think that Nancy and I grew up as small children learning how to play music together, and that was a bonding thing that we took on as children. Where most kids were outside playing with dolls or playing horses in the grass, we were upstairs playing guitars. And so that just kind of grew and matured into standing up and playing guitars in front of people. And then one thing led to another and it got to where it is. But she and I have a delicate relationship even so of when she does something that makes me mad or I do something that makes her angry, there's a way that we know how to deal with it now where we can actually talk it out like grownups. [Sweeping things] under the rug never works. It gets more and more and more ugly."

"In My Voice" is directed by Barbara Hall, a Prime-Time Emmy-nominated producer and director known for her work on immersive music and cultural documentaries. With more than 25 years of experience developing and directing original programming, Hall has built a reputation for uncovering powerful human stories. She is a member of the Producers Guild Of America, the Guild Of Music Supervisors and the Documentary Producers Alliance, and was honored with the 2025 Women In Film/Nashville Alice Award Trailblazer Award.

"What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time," Hall previously said in a statement. "Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter's imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring."

By interweaving past and present, "In My Voice" explores Wilson's life against the backdrop of a changing America, from the Vietnam War era and the rise of MTV to the enduring cultural power of rock and roll. The film reveals not only how Ann Wilson shaped the sound of a generation, but how her voice continues to evolve decades later.

In July 2024, Ann announced HEART was canceling its tour so that she could undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. In September 2024, Ann returned to her social media channels to share the news that her chemotherapy treatments were complete, and she was ready to tour in 2025.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the history of rock and roll, Ann is a true icon, known far and wide as lead singer and songwriter of the groundbreaking rock band HEART. Led by Wilson's extraordinary vocal power, HEART has thrilled audiences for five decades, earning sales of more than 35 million and well-deserved induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013. Indeed, as lead singer of the first female-fronted superstar hard rock band, Wilson blazed a trail for generations of women to come, while her songs — including "Barracuda", "Crazy On You", "Straight O" and "Magic Man", to name but a few — have become part of the very fabric of popular culture.

In December 2023, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

HEART's 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame saw Ann and Nancy reunited with the four musicians who helped HEART achieve its initial success in the mid-1970s — guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, drummer Michael DeRosier and longtime guitarist-keyboardist Howard Leese.

The Wilson sisters' reunion with HEART's original lineup at the Rock Hall ceremony marked the first time the group played together in 34 years.

When Ann and Nancy formed HEART, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1975's "Dreamboat Annie" was released, they became stars. With hits like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Alone", "What About Love" and "These Dreams", the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the '70s and '80s, selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir "Kicking & Dreaming: A Story Of Heart, Soul And Rock & Roll" became a New York Times bestseller.