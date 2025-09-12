THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Release New Song 'Chrome Jets'

Two-time Grammy Award-winning iconic rock band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS have released a new song, "Chrome Jets". Originally recorded during the creative process for their celebrated "Aghori Mhori Mei" album, the track now sees the light of day as a special release for fans.

In celebration of the release, fans can also purchase a limited-edition exclusive 12-inch vinyl featuring "Chrome Jets" and "Zoo Station (Live Berlin 6.22.24)" through THE SMASHING PUMPKINS frontman Billy Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois. This special pressing is limited to just 1,500 units and is available exclusively through the tea shop with a select number of autographed copies by Corgan also on offer.

Side A:

Chrome Jets (Previously Unreleased)

Side B:

Zoo Station (Live Berlin 6.22.24)

The new fan track follows on the heels of THE SMASHING PUMPKINS' long-awaited reissue and reformation of their 2000 masterpiece "Machina/The Machines Of God", and its companion album, "Machina II/The Friends & Enemies Of Modern Music", which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Later this year, the band will also celebrate 30 years of the critically acclaimed "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness". Corgan will join the Lyric Opera of Chicago for a completely new sonic and visual experience honoring the groundbreaking album with innovation and imagination.

Most recently, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS wrapped their European headlining shows and will now be embarking on their "Rock Invasion Tour", kicking off September 15 in Nagoya, Japan, making stops in Osaka, Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and more before wrapping in Mumbai, India.

SMASHING PUMPKINS are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago in 1988, the group has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two Grammy Awards, seven MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum "Gish" (1991),the quadruple-platinum "Siamese Dream" (1993]),the diamond-certified "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" (1995),the platinum "Adore" (1998) and the gold "Machina/The Machines Of God" (2000). Rolling Stone cited both "Siamese Dream" and "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" among its "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time".

It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without SMASHING PUMPKINS' signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for "Siamese Dream", the black Zero shirt, the laissez faire bliss of the "1979" music video, the gothic metamorphosis of "Ava Adore" or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day. 2018 saw SMASHING PUMPKINS unveil "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." and launched the immensely successful "Shiny And Oh So Bright" tour, which packed arenas. Maintaining this momentum, the band released their eleventh full-length double album , "Cyr" (2020),representing yet another evolution, and more recently, "Atum" (2023),the sequel to 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and 2000's "Machina/Machine Of God". The band's 2024 album, "Aghori Mhori Mei", written in the immediate aftermath of "Atum", sees a return to form for original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, and harkens back to the band's early 90's canon; where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled.