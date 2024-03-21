THE STORY SO FAR Announces New Album 'I Want To Disappear'

California-based pop punks THE STORY SO FAR will release their fifth studio album, "I Want To Disappear", on June 21 via Pure Noise Records. Produced by Jon Markson (DRUG CHURCH, KOYO),the LP features previously released single "Big Blind" alongside nine brand new THE STORY SO FAR tracks. "I Want To Disappear" comes nearly six years after the band's previous album "Proper Dose", which debuted at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alongside the announcement, THE STORY SO FAR has unveiled a new single and music video for "Letterman". The track finds the band doing what they do best — unapologetic vulnerability and defiance that draws the listener in. The music video for "Letterman" is available below.

"I Want To Disappear" track listing:

01. All This Time

02. Watch You Go

03. Letterman

04. Jump The Gun

05. Big Blind

06. Nothing To Say

07. Keep You Around

08. You're Still In My Way

09. White Shores

10. I Want To Disappear

THE STORY SO FAR will join A DAY TO REMEMBER on their summer tour with FOUR YEAR STRONG, MILITARIE GUN, PAIN OF TRUTH and SCOWL. The band will be visiting cities throughout the United States and Canada, kicking off on June 6 in Waite Park, Minnesota and making stops in Cleveland, Atlantic City, Raleigh, Dallas, Seattle, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Nashville, Tennessee on July 28. Tickets will go on sale on March 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Proper Dose" showed THE STORY SO FAR taking bold creative leaps, finally making the record that they had always wanted to. With praise from outlets like Highsnobiety, Billboard, NME, Kerrang!, New Noise Magazine and more, "Proper Dose" was one of the band's most successful records to date, landing No. 1 spots on both the Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts.

THE STORY SO FAR is Parker Cannon (vocals),Kevin Geyer (guitar/vocals),William Levy (guitar) and Ryan Torf (drums).

Photo credit: Eric Soucy