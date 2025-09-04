THE VEER UNION Drops New Single 'Caught In The Crossfire'

Canadian alt-metal/rock powerhouse THE VEER UNION is back with a vengeance, unleashing its brand new track "Caught In The Crossfire" via Arising Empire. The hard-hitting single blends crushing riffs, soaring hooks, and the emotional intensity that has defined the band's career since breaking through with their 2008 hit "Seasons".

With over 290,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, more than 200 million global streams, and a track record of 12 Billboard Rock Radio Top 40 hits, THE VEER UNION continue to prove why they are one of the most enduring and dynamic forces in modern rock and metal.

"Caught In The Crossfire" marks the latest chapter in the band’s upcoming full-length album "Reinvention", set for release on February 20, 2026.

With "Caught In The Crossfire" out now and "Reinvention" on the horizon, THE VEER UNION are showing no signs of slowing down — and this new anthem is proof they’re ready to dominate the next era of heavy music.