EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE, SPIRITBOX's COURTNEY LAPLANTE And POPPY Team Up On 'End Of You'

EVANESCENCE's Amy Lee, SPIRITBOX's Courtney LaPlante and Poppy — three of rock's most prominent signature voices — have joined forces on a brand new single, "End Of You", out now via Sumerian Records. Alongside the song, the trio also share an absolutely badass music video.

"End Of You" is a musical tour de force from three artists at the top of their game. Last week, they teased the project with a cryptic joint Instagram post, creating major anticipation. In the accompanying video, Amy, Courtney and Poppy conjure powerful dark energy and even more powerful messages as they sing "the end of you is the start of life for me."

Lee is a singer, pianist and songwriter, best known as the co-founder of the two-time Grammy Award-winning rock band EVANESCENCE. Having recorded five studio albums with the band and touring the globe many times over, Amy has made an impact on people around the world. EVANESCENCE's 2003 debut album, "Fallen", spent 43 weeks in the Billboard Top 10 and has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, 10 million copies in the U.S. alone, making it diamond. The "Bring Me to Life" music video has also now reached more than 1.3 billion views on YouTube. In March of 2021, EVANESCENCE released their fifth studio album, "The Bitter Truth", featuring the song "Better Without You", a Top-10 charting song at U.S. Rock Radio, having spent an incredible 27 weeks on the chart. The band's recent single, "Afterlife" from the Netflix series "Devil May Cry" has had great success with over 75 million streams and over 10 million views on YouTube in just the first few weeks. "Afterlife" hit the top of the U.S. Rock Radio chart, notching the band's first-ever No. 1 at the format. Most recently, Amy released "Hand That Feeds" with Halsey and EVANESCENCE released "Fight Like A Girl (feat. K.Flay)", both from the film "Ballerina" from the world of John Wick. "Fight Like A Girl" is the band's current single, rapidly working its way up the Rock & Alternative radio charts. The band are currently in the studio, finishing recording for their next album, expected in 2026. In November, the band will tour stadiums in Australia and New Zealand with METALLICA.

LaPlante is the powerhouse vocalist of SPIRITBOX, one of the most formidable and forward-thinking bands in heavy music. Since the breakout success of their debut "Eternal Blue" — which debuted at #13 on the Billboard 200 — SPIRITBOX has consistently pushed genre boundaries, with Courtney's dynamic range and emotional intensity at the forefront. The band's "Fear Of Fear" EP earned back-to-back Grammy nominations ("Jaded" in 2024, "Cellar Door" in 2025),while bold collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, including the viral "Cobra" remix and explosive "TYG" (No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs),spotlight their fearless crossover ambition. Their 2025 sophomore album "Tsunami Sea" (Pale Chord / Rise Records) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart, further cementing SPIRITBOX's reputation as sonic innovators. Known for their incendiary live show, SPIRITBOX — led by LaPlante — continues to deliver a visceral, emotionally immersive experience that's redefining the landscape of modern heavy music.

Poppy is having a monumental year. "Suffocate", her collaboration with KNOCKED LOOSE, was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 2025 Grammy Awards. She previously made history in 2021 as the first-ever female solo nominee in the category for her solo track "Bloodmoney". She soon embarks on the second leg of her sold-out "They're All Around Us" tour, continuing a nearly year-long celebration of her critically acclaimed album "Negative Spaces". From performance art provocateur (see new variety show "Improbably Poppy"),to video director, to sci-fi graphic novel author, to a globe-traveling recording artist whose songbook encompasses anything from brutal metal breakdowns and snappy '60s bubblegum, to trap-pop and grunge-punk, absolutely nothing has been off-limits when it comes to Poppy masterfully executing her varied artistic vision.