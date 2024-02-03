THE WARNING Shares New Single 'S!ck'

Gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable next phase, the alternative sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, THE WARNING, unleash a brand new single and music video titled "S!ck" via Lava Records/Republic Records.

Showcasing their evolution, the single shows a new side of the band, leaning into an evolved yet familiar sound. "Kill the silence. Till it makes me feel, till it makes me feel, till it makes me feel…SICK!" A hypnotic bridge takes hold punctuated by haunting harmonies only for the momentum to pick up with one last blast of energy. The accompanying video mirrors this ebb and flow of the song as it simultaneously captures the band in the throes of a powerhouse performance.

On the new track, the band said: "'S!ck': A song about fearing that you never lived out your life and desperately wanting to live it."

Next up, THE WARNING hits the road, including a stop on the high seas for the ShipRocked cruise February 4-10. In March, THE WARNING will perform at Mexico's prestigious Pa'l Norte and Vive Latino festivals followed by a month-long full-scale European tour this spring. It kicks off in Madrid at Sala La Riviera on April 4, canvases the continent, and concludes in London at O2 Forum Kentish Town on April 27. The tour marks THE WARNING's return to Europe after their own 2023 run of beyond sold-out headline European dates in addition to their monumental run supporting MUSE and ROYAL BLOOD on their stadium tours. They also sold out shows across Mexico, South America, including their largest show to date in Mexico City at the infamous Pepsi Center.

THE WARNING continues to make headlines. They performed two songs at MTV's Extended Play Stage — performing "More" and "Evolve". They also hit the red carpet and spoke to Billboard, Vanity Fair, People, Entertainment Weekly, The Cut, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Glamour and more. Not to mention, they were chosen to be the face of Pepsi Black's new campaign, cementing their status as one of the hottest up-and-coming bands in the music industry. They kicked off the summer with "More", which is currently reeling in 16 million global streams. Beyond plugs from the likes of Consequence Of Sound and more, OnesToWatch hailed it as "a raging anthem that highlights the band's insane musicality and knack for creating bold, mosh-inducing music."

In 2022, the group hit the road in support of their explosive full-length debut album, "Error", out now via Lava/Republic. It amassed over 195 million-plus streams and earned widespread critical acclaim. The band notably played more than a hundred shows to packed crowds alongside FOO FIGHTERS, HALESTORM, THE PRETTY RECKLESS and THREE DAYS GRACE, in addition to selling out their own "Mayday" tour.

Press photo courtesy of Lava/Republic