THE WARNING Teams Up With Mexican Superstar CARÍN LEÓN For New Single 'Love To Be Loved'

Just in time for Valentine's Day, THE WARNING, the rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, teams up with award-winning regional Mexican superstar Carín León on a brand-new collaborative single and music video titled "Love To Be Loved", out now via Lava/Republic Records.

THE WARNING notably co-wrote the track alongside vocal powerhouse and superstar artist Teddy Swims, Rob Grimaldi, Anton DeLost, Boy Matthews and Neil Ormandy. Meanwhile, the band worked with producers Grimaldi and DeLost to bring the song to life. Breaking the mold, it notably marks Carín's first-ever collaborative release sung entirely in English.

"We are so excited about this song. As a rock band, this is something completely different for us and a chance to explore new sounds," THE WARNING shares. "Originally co-written with Teddy Swims, the song naturally blends country, rock, and pop in a way that felt fresh and inspiring from the start. Blending musical worlds is always exciting, and working with our fellow Mexican artist Carín León made the experience even more special. It's a collaboration that pushed us creatively and shows a new side of THE WARNING."

"Love To Be Loved" tears down genre walls, finding common ground between these two distinct forces. León sets the tone for the track, delivering an emotionally charged verse with spirit and soul. His heartbroken delivery rests uneasily between the crunch of distorted power chords and a thick rhythm from THE WARNING. Boosted by heavy riffing and a Richter scale-worthy rhythm, vocalist and guitarist Dany Villarreal carries the chantable chorus, "I just need love to be loved, to be loved, to be loved — by you."

Fresh off his Grammy win this week, Carín shares: "I'm truly happy and excited about this collaboration with these amazing artists, THE WARNING, a band I deeply admire that reaffirms to me that Mexican music and Mexican rock are far from dead — they're more present and stronger than ever. I'm also really grateful to collaborate alongside artists with such important projects for Mexican music and culture, and to be able to release this great song together. I truly hope people connect with it, appreciate it, and carry it in their hearts for a long time."

The accompanying cinematic visual finds León and the girls holed up in a gritty dive bar. Amid tense card games, slot machines, and rounds of pool and darts, they keep winning…but none of it matters. Beneath the bravado, all they're really searching for is love. Eventually, they take the stage and deliver a once-in-a-lifetime karaoke duet for the crowd gathered on the dancefloor of this dive.

This weekend, THE WARNING will be present during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8 as the NFL Mexico special guests. Most importantly, everything sets the stage for more to come in 2026 from THE WARNING.

Continuing a rapid rise worldwide, they concluded last year by appearing on "A Grammy Celebration Of Latin Music" — broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. THE WARNING notably hit the stage with none other than Billy Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens for a scorching medley of "La Bamba" and "Twist And Shout". Consequence hailed it as "one of the heaviest moments of the night." Prior to that, THE WARNING released their new live album and first-ever concert film, "Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX", recorded and filmed in front of a sold-out crowd of 30,000 fans. Produced by Federal Films, "Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX" debuted in select AMC Theatres locations in the United States and presented under Cinépolis' +QUE CINE in Mexico, Central America, and South America.

After supporting Halsey on select dates of the "For My Last Trick" U.S. tour in 2025, they will hit the road performing at Lollapalooza and festivals across Latin American and with Yungblud on the "Idols" world tour in the U.K. and U.S. later this year.