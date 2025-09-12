THE WHO Announces Final Concert Of North American Farewell Tour

Legendary rockers THE WHO have announced the grand finale of their bittersweet final tour of the U.S. and Canada. The farewell show will take place at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Additionally, THE OFFSPRING is set to join THE WHO in Los Angeles next Friday, September 19 at the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets for the Palm Spring show will be available starting with a Citi presale and through THE WHO fan club beginning Tuesday, September 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Wednesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. PT at thewho.com/tour/.

Citi is the official card of THE WHO "The Song Is Over" North American farewell tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Tuesday, September 16 at 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to pre-show soundcheck, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, a limited-edition autographed tour poster and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

THE WHO is one of the top three greatest rock legacies in music history with nine U.S. and 10 U.K. Top 10 albums and 14 U.K. Top 10 singles. They have played well over 2,000 gigs in a career spanning over 50 years including venues such as Woodstock, Monterey Pop, Glastonbury (twice),Hyde Park (four times),The Isle Of Wight (three times),the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics, Desert Trip, Shea Stadium, the Super Bowl halftime show and Live Aid, to name but a very few.

Emerging in the mid-1960s as a new and incendiary force in rock 'n' roll, their brash style and poignant storytelling garnered them one of music’s most passionate followings, with the legendary foursome blazing a searing new template for rock, punk, and everything after.

Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1990, THE WHO has placed 27 Top 40 singles in the United States and United Kingdom and earning 17 Top 10 albums, including the 1969 groundbreaking rock opera "Tommy", 1971's pummeling "Live At Leeds", 1973's "Quadrophenia" and 1978's "Who Are You". THE WHO debuted in 1964 with a trio of anthems "I Can't Explain", "The Kids Are Alright" and "My Generation". Since then, they have delivered hits such as "Baba O'Riley", "Won't Get Fooled Again", "Pinball Wizard", "Who Are You" and "You Better You Bet".

THE WHO released its first new album in thirteen years, the critically acclaimed "Who" in 2019 and toured the world with their "Moving On" and "The Who Hits Back!" symphonic shows with a full orchestra which were commemorated in 2023 with the album "The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley", recorded at London’s legendary Wembley Stadium.