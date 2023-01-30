THE WHO Announces July 2023 U.K. Tour And New Live Album

Legendary rock band THE WHO has announced a U.K. tour which will see the band performing with a full orchestra each night with shows from July 6 to 23 in Hull, Edinburgh, London, Derby, Badminton, Durham, St Helens and Brighton. Joining them will be UB40 featuring Ali Campbell across all regional shows except for The O2 London and Edinburgh Castle dates.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will be performing music from throughout the band's nearly 60-year career, including sections devoted to classic albums "Tommy" and "Quadrophenia" as well as other beloved WHO tracks and songs from their 2019 "Who" album, their first studio release in 13 years.

The 2023 U.K. shows include Edinburgh Castle, the band's first show in the Scottish capital in over 40 years as well as shows in Derby, their first since 1966, The O2 London, Durham and Brighton Cricket grounds. The gigs follow last year's highly acclaimed "The Who Hits Back" tour of the U.S., where the band shared the with some of the finest orchestras in America.

The 2023 U.K. tour will feature THE WHO's full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

THE WHO wound up their "Who Hits Back" tour of the U.S. in November last year having wowed audiences in over thirty cities, with media and fans agreeing that the band were as good as, if not better than ever and that the orchestral arrangements, most of which were done by the legendary David Campbell, brought a new depth and excitement to Pete Townshend's music.

Performing with THE WHO and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey. He says: "Having not toured the U.K. for six years, it's great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven't been to for decades, will make this very special for me. This opportunity will give our U.K. WHO fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights."

Townshend adds: "Roger initially christened this tour with an orchestra 'Moving On!' I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic WHO music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. I'm really looking forward to bringing this show to the U.K."

THE WHO are calling upon fans to add an optional £1 donation on to their ticket price at point of sale in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are longstanding supporters and Roger has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust's Royal Albert Hall concerts since they began in 2000.

In July 2019, THE WHO headlined Wembley Stadium in London for the first time in 40 years. The show was the only U.K. date on their "Moving On" tour and featured the band accompanied by an over 50-piece orchestra performing classic tracks and more as well tracks from their "Who" album. "The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley" will be released as a limited-edition yellow, orange and red 3LP set, triple black vinyl, 2CD / Blu-ray set which features the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos and 1CD edition.

THE WHO with orchestra U.K. tour 2023:

July 06 - Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull*

July 08 - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

July 09 - Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

July 12 - The O2, London

July 14 - The Incora County Ground, Derby*

July 16 - Badminton Estate, Bristol*

July 19 - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham*

July 21 - Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens*

July 23 - The 1st Central County Ground, Brighton*

* Joined by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell