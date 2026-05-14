Watch: SEPULTURA Joined By BIOHAZARD's EVAN SEINFELD For 'Slave New World' Performance In Reading

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA were joined by BIOHAZARD's Evan Seinfeld for a performance of the song "Slave New World" during their May 13 headlining concert at Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania. Fan-filmed video of Evan's appearance can be seen below.

BIOHAZARD is one of the support acts for SEPULTURA on the latter band's 2026 "Celebrating Life Through Death" final North American tour, which kicked off on April 29 in Montclair, New Jersey. Also appearing on the bill are EXODUS and TRIBAL GAZE.

Seinfeld co-wrote the lyrics for "Slave New World", which was featured on SEPULTURA's classic 1994 album "Chaos A.D.".

Last month, SEPULTURA released a new EP, "The Cloud Of Unknowing", via Nuclear Blast Records. The band previously released two singles from the effort: "The Place" and "Beyond The Dream". SEPULTURA collaborated on the latter track with Sérgio Britto and Tony Bellotto of TITÃS.

SEPULTURA kicked off its farewell tour on March 1, 2024 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sold-out show marked the band's debut performance with drummer Greyson Nekrutman, who previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

SEPULTURA announced previous drummer Eloy Casagrande's departure on February 27, 2024, explaining in a statement that he was leaving to join "another project", with Eloy later confirming that he was the new drummer of SLIPKNOT.

The news of Eloy's exit from SEPULTURA came just two months after the band announced it would celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024 by embarking on a "farewell tour" which would cover the entire globe.

In SEPULTURA's statement, the remaining bandmembers expressed their shock over Casagrande's departure, saying they were "taken by surprise" that their now-former drummer would "abandon everything related to SEPULTURA" less than a month prior to the start of the tour.

SEPULTURA is putting together a live album commemorating its last run of shows. The band is recording 40 songs in 40 different cities for what SEPULTURA said will be a "massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage."

The final North American leg of SEPULTURA's "Celebrating Life Through Death" tour will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Montreal, Detroit, Chicago and Denver, before concluding on May 29 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Along the way, SEPULTURA will also perform at major festivals, including Sonic Temple.