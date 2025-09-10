THE WHO's ROGER DALTREY To Headline 30th-Anniversary 'Rock N Roll Fantasy Camp' In January

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, the premier destination where music fans live out their ultimate rock dreams, has announced its 30th-anniversary Camp, taking place from January 29 through February 1, 2026 in Miami, Florida. The milestone event will feature none other than Roger Daltrey and Simon Townshend of THE WHO, making this a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for campers and fans alike. In addition to members of THE WHO, the camp will include many surprise special guest rock stars.

Daltrey says: "I love it because it reminds you of where you came from. It's about having fun!"

Since its founding in 1996, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has brought together aspiring musicians of all levels with rock's greatest legends, offering unforgettable mentorship, jam sessions, and live performances. The 30th-anniversary Camp marks three decades of turning dreams into reality, and there is no better way to honor the occasion than with two members of one of rock's most iconic bands.

"It's an honor to celebrate 30 years of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp with Roger Daltrey," says David Fishof, founder of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp. "This camp is about inspiring musicians and giving fans an opportunity to share the stage with their heroes. To have members of THE WHO join us for this milestone makes it truly historic."

Campers will:

* Perform alongside Daltrey, Townshend and many special surprise guests.

* Perform two live shows at iconic local venues including The Funky Biscuit.

* Enjoy masterclasses, Q&As, open jams, and band mentoring from a lineup of world-class rock star counselors, including:

- Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH)

- Tony Franklin (THE FIRM)

- Derek St. Holmes (TED NUGENT)

- Jimmy Vivino (Conan O'Brien)

- Eva Garder (P!nk)

- Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE)

- Joe Vitale (Joe Walsh)

- Britt Lightning (VIXEN)

From bedroom guitarists to seasoned players, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has empowered thousands to step out of the audience and into the spotlight. The 30th-anniversary camp in Miami is set to be the most powerful celebration yet, combining the camp's legacy of life-changing experiences with the unmatched energy of THE WHO's music and others.

For 30 years, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has given music fans the chance to rehearse, write, record, and perform with the world's top rock stars. Founded by music producer David Fishof, the camp has been featured in documentaries and TV series, inspiring countless fans to pursue their passion for music.

Registration is now open at www.rockcamp.com — but space is limited.

To kick off Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's 30th-anniversary celebration, Alice Cooper and Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST) will headline two camps in Phoenix, Arizona this November, and Felix Cavaliere (THE RASCALS),Mark Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD),Jason Scheff (CHICAGO),Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel) will headline a December Rock Camp in Miami.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp - The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.