THE WILDHEARTS Share 'Troubadour Moon' Single From Upcoming 'Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts' Album

British rockers THE WILDHEARTS have released a brand new single, "Troubadour Moon", the second track to be revealed from their upcoming studio album, "Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts", due out on March 7, 2025 via Snakefarm. The accompanying music video, directed by Shaun Hodson of Loki Films, can be seen below.

"Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts" track listing:

01. Eventually

02. Scared Of Glass

03. Troubadour Moon

04. Fire In The Cheap Seats

05. Kunce

06. Maintain Radio Silence

07. Blue Moon Over Brinkburn

08. Hurt People Hurt People

09. I'll Be Your Monster

10. Failure Is The Mother Of Success

11. Loyola (bonus track)

When the LP's first single, "Failure Is The Mother Of Success", was released in December, THE WILDHEARTS frontman Ginger (real name David Walls) said: "'Failure Is The Mother Of Success' is about getting back on your feet after things have gone wrong.

"There's an old saying, 'fall down three times, get up four'. It's about feeling like you're worth getting back up for, and that making mistakes is just an essential part of life, everyone does it.

"At almost eight minutes long, it's pretty brave for the record company to pick it as a single, but it's a really good taster for the album and has everything any WILDHEARTS fan could want. I hope you absolutely love it!"

Dante Bonutto of Snakefarm added: "To be honest, I really struggled to decide what the lead single should be. Whenever I was sent a new track, I thought, 'Right, that's the single!' In fact, every song could have been. But then that's THE WILDHEARTS — never knowingly under-singled! In the end, when I heard Ginger talk about 'Failure…', it became clear that this is the unofficial title track of the album, brilliantly encapsulating the triumph over adversity theme; the fact that the future remains unwritten, you just need to grasp both the nettle and the pen, possibly the other way round?!

"If you love the fact, like I do, that Ginger can feature an album's worth of song ideas in a single track, and do it seamlessly, then you're in for a treat!"

Check out the official video for "Failure Is The Mother Of Success" below.

The creatively brilliant Ginger is arguably amongst the U.K.'s best and most prolific songwriters, and his band, THE WILDHEARTS, recently signed a worldwide deal with Snakefarm/Integral.

"The songs on 'Satanic Rites…' were written during a period of transition, from extremely negative to positive," reflects Ginger. "I realized how much control I have over my mental health, and the songs came from that understanding. There's everything here — catchy choruses, proper fuck-off riffs, anger, frustration, acceptance and revelation, with plenty of insane detours. The album starts pessimistic and ends up like 'Ah, so I CAN turn my life around?' It's a hard rock album for people who love hard rock!"

"Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts" was produced by Jim Pinder (BRING ME THE HORIZON, WHILE SHE SLEEPS, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) and mixed by Jim Pinder and Carl Bown (TRIVIUM, MACHINE HEAD, WHILE SHE SLEEPS, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, BRING ME THE HORIZON).

"Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts" will be available on colored vinyl LP, CD (with exclusive bonus track),and cassette. The LP and CD formats contain lyrics hand-written by Ginger, a painting by Ginger, plus other Ginger-related graphics.

To celebrate this release, THE WILDHEARTS will be playing eight headline U.K. shows in March, starting on March 7 at the Leadmill in Sheffield and concluding on March 16 at the 1865 in Southampton.

About the tour, Ginger said:"We'll be taking a full evening's entertainment on tour, kicking off with party-punks Dirt Box Disco, going to rock 'n' roll church with Jim Jones, then being flayed alive with THE WILDHEARTS. The party starts when the doors open, so get a buzz on and get down early. Come join THE WILDHEARTS' community gathering. We guarantee you'll leave with the spirit of rock 'n' roll firmly restored"

For three decades, THE WILDHEARTS have remained at the forefront of the U.K. rock scene, and their incendiary live shows have cemented their reputation and legacy as one of the best bands their homeland has produced, so miss these shows at your peril.