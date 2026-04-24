Watch: CHRIS DAUGHTRY Joins CREED For 'What If' Performance Aboard 2026 'Summer Of '99 And Beyond Cruise'

DAUGHTRY vocalist Chris Daughtry joined CREED on stage during the Scott Stapp-fronted band's April 19 appearance on the pool deck on the 2026 installment of the Summer Of '99 And Beyond Cruise to perform the CREED classic "What If". Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below (courtesy of Fake Fan).

Earlier this month, CREED, in partnership with Sixthman, announced the fifth sailing of their rock celebration at sea, Summer Of '99 And Beyond Cruise, traveling April 17-21, 2027, from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas on the Norwegian Joy.

Having completely sold-out its four previous voyages, Summer Of '99 And Beyond Cruise 2027 will once again see CREED — comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips — performing two pool deck headline sets along with music from a stacked bill featuring such rock luminaries as very special guests BREAKING BENJAMIN, plus SEVENDUST, Zach Myers of SHINEDOWN, HOOBASTANK, OUR LADY PEACE, HINDER, FUEL, DROWNING POOL, FASTBALL, SPONGE, THE FLYS, ASHES OF BILLY, and more still to be announced, with hosts Eddie Trunk and DJ Rock Feed. In addition to Norwegian Joy's renowned world-class dining options and endless amenities, the much-beloved musical adventure will also push the limits with an exhilarating array of signature artist experiences, immersive activities, and so much more, once again affirming Summer Of '99 And Beyond Cruise 2027 as the ultimate joyride for fans and their families.

Grammy- and American Music Award-winning rock band CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994. With more than one billion Spotify streams across hits such as "Higher", "My Sacrifice", "One Last Breath", "With Arms Wide Open" and "My Own Prison", their music continues to resonate with new generations.

Nearly 30 years later, the songs crafted by vocalist Scott Stapp, guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips remain essential to modern rock and alternative music.

CREED's 1997 debut, "My Own Prison", stands among the most successful rock breakthroughs of the late '90s. Its successors, "Human Clay" (1999) and "Weathered" (2001),both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with "Human Clay" earning RIAA diamond certification for more than 11 million U.S. sales — placing the band among a rare class that includes VAN HALEN, GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA. Their 2009 reunion album, "Full Circle", debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

After an 11-year hiatus, CREED officially reunited in July 2023. Their announcement as headliners for two "Summer Of '99" cruise festivals in April 2024 sold out immediately, setting the stage for a major resurgence. The band followed with more than 60 tour dates in 2024 and another 30 dates in 2025, including their own two-day land-based festival; drawing record-breaking crowds and firmly reestablishing CREED at the forefront of the rock mainstream.