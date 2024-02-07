THERAPY? Announces 'Troublegum' 30th-Anniversary Tour

Exactly 30 years to the day since the release of their iconic album "Troublegum", legendary Northern Irish rockers THERAPY? will hit the road in late 2024 to delight their fans with a sensational new show.

The multi-country tour will see the acclaimed band visit Australia, Isle of Man, Finland, Ireland, U.K., Germany, Luxemburg, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Czech Republic, Austria and France.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 9 at 9 a.m. U.K. time / 10 a.m. CET at therapyquestionmark.co.uk/tour.

Released on February 7, 1994, "Troublegum" sold over a million copies worldwide, reaching No. 5 in the U.K. album charts as well as other countries across the globe and spawning hits including "Nowhere", "Screamager" and "Trigger Inside". It earned the band a Mercury Award nomination, two MTV nominations, "Album Of The Year" in Kerrang! and No. 2 in the Metal Hammer "End Of Year" list as well as a host of other nominations throughout Europe.

The setlist for the tour will feature "Troublegum" in its entirety, plus a host of other musical treats from around the same era of THERAPY?'s recording career.

THERAPY? frontman Andy Cairns told Louder: "As a band, we were not expecting the impact that 'Troublegum' would make. We knew we had worked very hard at our craft, every album gained more attention and we had steadily made more friends but even the earlier release and chart success of 'Screamager' (a nod to both our Irish punk godfathers and current 'alternative and noise rock' favorites) couldn't prepare us for just how much our lives were about to change.

"The album seemed to click with people all over the globe and what had begun as three young, ordinary men from the North of Ireland wanting to make the kind of music they would like to hear themselves became something that seemed to take on a life of its own as it found its way out into the world."

Tour dates:

Sep. 07 - Villa Marina- Promenade Suite - Douglas, Isle Of Man

Sep. 19 - Prince Bandroom St. Kilda - Melbourne, Australia

Sep. 20 - The Basement - Canberra, Australia

Sep. 21 - Metro Social - Sydney, Australia

Sep. 22 - The Gal - Newcastle, Australia

Sep. 24 - Coolangatta Hotel - Gold Coast, Australia

Sep. 26 - Brightside - Brisbane, Australia

Sep. 27 - Sol Bar - Sunshine Coast, Australia

Sep. 28 - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide, Australia

Sep. 29 - Rosemount - Perth, Australia

Oct. 18 - Olympia - Tampere, Finland

Oct. 19 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland

Oct. 31 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

Nov. 02 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, Ireland

Nov. 08 - The Liquid Room - Edinburgh, UK

Nov. 09 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

Nov. 10 - Epic - Norwich, UK

Nov. 12 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

Nov. 14 - Academy - Manchester, UK

Nov. 15 - 02 Academy - Bristol, UK

Nov. 16 - 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, UK

Nov. 20 - Zakk - Dusseldorf, Germany

Nov. 21 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Nov. 22 - AB - Brussels, Belgium

Nov. 23 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, NL

Nov. 24 - Tivoli Vredenburg (Ronda) - Utrecht, NL

Nov. 26 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

Nov. 27 - Pumpehuset Main Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark

Nov. 29 - Columbia Theatre - Berlin, Germany

Nov. 30 - Taeubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

Dec. 01 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

Dec. 02 - Lucerna Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

Dec. 03 - WUK - Vienna, Austria

Dec. 05 - Bierhübeli - Bern, Switzerland

Dec. 06 - Legend Club - Milan, Italy

Dec. 07 - Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

Dec. 08 - L'usine - Geneva, Switzerland

Dec. 10 - Petit Bain - Paris, France

