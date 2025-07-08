THREE DAYS GRACE Lands 20th No. 1 Single With 'Apologies'

Rock giants THREE DAYS GRACE have added another No. 1 single to their monster catalog as "Apologies" reaches No. 1 at Mediabase Active Rock radio chart. Produced by Zakk Cervini, Dan Lancaster and Howard Benson, the song served as a follow-up to the band's anthem "Mayday", marking the return of original vocalist Adam Gontier, the first single released from the upcoming full-length album "Alienation", due August 22 via RCA Records.

THREE DAYS GRACE comments: "We want to thank everyone at radio and especially all of our fans who have supported us through this unbelievable journey. Having 20 No. 1 records is a testament to them. They have stuck with us through every evolution, every riff, every scream. We don't take that lightly. The best is still to come."

THREE DAYS GRACE balances moments of extreme emotion on an axis of pummeling hard rock anthems and pensive balladry. Along the way, the multi-platinum record-breaking Ontario, Canada band have amassed billions of streams and millions of album sales, sold out arenas on multiple continents, and reached unprecedented heights, earning a now staggering 20 total No. 1 entries on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

THREE DAYS GRACE recently entered the esteemed Spotify "Billions Club" as their rock anthem "I Hate Everything About You" crosses one billion streams on the digital streaming platform. Released in 2003, the single has since become embedded in rock history.

To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes "Home", "Just Like You", "Pain", "Animal I Have Become", "Never Too Late", "Break", "Good Life", "World So Cold", "Misery Loves My Company", "The High Road", "Chalk Outline", "I Am Machine", "Painkiller", "The Mountain", "Infra-Red", "Right Left Wrong", "So Called Life", "Lifetime", "Mayday" and now the addition of "Apologies" to the ever-impressive list.

After THREE DAYS GRACE surprised fans with the return of the band's original singer Adam Gontier, the rock giants have announced their epic upcoming record, "Alienation". The twelve tracks on the record all play a pivotal role in defining this significantly new, but nostalgic, chapter of the band.

THREE DAYS GRACE continues to achieve new levels of success, performing at sold-out arena shows with DISTURBED, massive festival crowds, a sold-out co-headlining tour in Canada, and hitting the stage at some of the largest venues of their career in Europe.

THREE DAYS GRACE will return to the stage with BREAKING BENJAMIN this fall, with special guests RETURN TO DUST, before heading to Europe with support from BADFLOWER.

THREE DAYS GRACE is Adam Gontier (vocals),Matt Walst (vocals),Barry Stock (guitar),Brad Walst (bass, backing vocals) and Neil Sanderson (drums, keyboards, backing vocals).

Sanderson told HardDrive Radio about "Apologies": "It's a song that talks about feeling like you're too far gone to be saved, that you sometimes become a lost hope. Even though you have all these people around you that care about you and love you and demonstrate that, you're almost apologizing to those people, saying, 'Hey, I appreciate the love, I see the effort, but I just feel too far gone.' And I think it's something that people feel. They don't wanna let others down. And when you're in a moment of weakness, it's important to talk to people. But sometimes people are apprehensive 'cause they don't wanna let the people that they love down. And that song is a journey through that."

"Alienation" track listing:

01. Dominate

02. Apologies

03. Mayday

04. Kill Me Fast

05. In Waves

06. Alienation

07. Never Ordinary (ft. Lindsey Stirling)

08. Deathwish

09. Don't Wanna Go Home Tonight

10. In Cold Blood

11. The Power

12. Another Relapse

THREE DAYS GRACE played its first full show with Gontier in 12 years on February 25 as the support act for DISTURBED on the U.S. leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho.

In 1992, Gontier, Brad Walst, Phil Crowe, Neil Sanderson and Joe Grant formed GROUNDSWELL while most of the members were still in high school. That band broke up in 1995, but two years later Gontier, Sanderson and Walst reformed as THREE DAYS GRACE. Gontier left the band in 2013 and was replaced by Matt, the vocalist from another Norwood band, MY DARKEST DAYS.

Gontier initially went into rehab in 2005 in Toronto after admitting an addiction to Oxycontin. The rehab stint influenced some material which would appear on THREE DAYS GRACE's "One-X" album, including the songs "Pain" and "Over And Over".

Gontier left THREE DAYS GRACE in the spring of 2013. At the time, the Canadian rockers cited unspecified "health issues" when his departure was announced. Adam later released a statement explaining he exited THREE DAYS GRACE to pursue new projects, and not to deal with addiction.

Gontier is currently a member of SAINT ASONIA, which also features STAIND guitarist/founding member Mike Mushok. The quartet is rounded out by Cale Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums).

Photo credit: Matt Barnes