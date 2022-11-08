  • facebook
THREE DAYS GRACE Shares 'I Am The Weapon' Music Video

November 8, 2022

THREE DAYS GRACE has shared the official music video for "I Am The Weapon". The song is taken from the Canadian band's latest album, "Explosions", which arrived on May 6 via RCA Records.

THREE DAYS GRACE drummer and keyboardist Neil Sanderson told the Toronto Star the title of the album refers to the crackling tension simmering in our souls.

"This whole record, there was definitely a common thread going through it of everybody having that boiling point inside of them," he explained. "It's not necessarily a boiling point out of anger and frustration, but it's … the need to express yourself and be yourself, and to say what you want and do what you want.

"[The] 'Explosions' [title track] represents that boiling point of something ticking inside of you that's going to come out and explode. I don't know if that's always the best option, if it turns into something that's destructive — and then a song like 'So-Called Life' contemplates the fact that you're at that point and either you are going to explode or you're going to find something to take the edge off, fill that void, distract you or kind of calm you down, whatever that is."

Regarding how he and his bandmates were affected by the pandemic, Sanderson said: "In some ways, we got fairly lucky. We toured so much in 2018-2019, just constantly — we did a lot of stuff in Europe and Russia — and we decided that we were going to take 2020 off of touring. Obviously, it ran into 2021 and, by that time, we had figured out some different techniques to collaborate remotely. So we were able to do a pretty good job of efficiently co-writing over the Internet."

The multiplatinum record-breaking band from Ontario, Canada has amassed billions of streams and millions of album sales, sold out arenas on multiple continents, and reached unprecedented heights, earning a staggering 17 total No. 1 entries on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and sharing the record for most #1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart with 16. The band's veritable arsenal of No. 1 hits includes "Chalk Outline", "The High Road", "Misery Loves My Company", "World So Cold", "Good Life", "Break", "Never Too Late", "Animal I Have Become", "Pain", "Just Like You" and "Home".

