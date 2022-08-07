Three-Quarters Of SEPULTURA's 'Morbid Visions' Lineup Reunites To Perform 'Troops Of Doom' In Curitiba And Rio De Janeiro

Former SEPULTURA guitarist Jairo Guedz joined Max and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera on stage on August 4 in Curitiba, Brazil and on August 5 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil to perform the early SEPULTURA classic "Troops Of Doom", a song that Jairo co-wrote. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Jairo's new band THE TROOPS OF DOOM was the support act at the Curitiba, and Rio De Janeiro shows.

THE TROOPS OF DOOM's debut album, titled "Antichrist Reborn", arrived in April via Alma Mater Records, the Portuguese label run by MOONSPELL's Fernando Ribeiro. It is digitally available via Blood Blast distribution.

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais. Jairo joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Andreas Kisser.

In 1996, Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their new son (who was born in January 2006).

After Max exited SEPULTURA, there was a rift between him and Igor, one that was eventually repaired through the redemptive power of music. Some time had passed and Max and Igor were unable to resist the musical pull in their magnetic fields and their musical collaboration was renewed. The duo came back for round two with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, which released its debut album, "Inflikted", in March 2008 and follow-up effort, "Blunt Force Trauma", in March 2011.

Max and Igor played together for the first time in 10 years at the 10th annual D-Low Memorial Festival on August 17, 2006 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona.

Max and Igor kicked off the 2022 "Return Beneath Arise" tour in May in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The trek sees them performing select tracks from SEPULTURA's seminal "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" albums.

Playing lead guitar on tour with Max and Igor in South America is FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares.