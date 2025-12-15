THY ART IS MURDER To Headline Spring 2026 'Chaos & Carnage' U.S. Tour

THY ART IS MURDER To Headline Spring 2026 'Chaos & Carnage' U.S. TourDecember 15, 2025
Australia's extreme metal titans THY ART IS MURDER will headline the spring 2026 installment of the "Chaos & Carnage" U.S. tour. Support on the trek will come from CARNIFEX, BODYSNATCHER, 200 STAB WOUNDS, INGESTED, GATES TO HELL and BODYBOX.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 19 at 10 a.m. local time.
THY ART IS MURDER said: "This one is going to be feral. See you in the pit."
"Chaos & Carnage" 2026 U.S. tour dates:
May 02 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
May 03 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
May 05 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
May 06 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
May 08 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*
May 12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
May 14 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*
May 15 - Reading, PA - Reverb
May 16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*
May 17 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch
May 19 - Chicago, IL - Ramova Theatre
May 20 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
May 22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
May 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Rockwell
May 24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
May 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
May 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
May 29 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
May 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
* Festival appearances
In November 2024, THY ART IS MURDER released a new single, "Through Blood I Purify". The track marked the first song written and recorded with the band's new singer Tyler Miller, who was previously a member of fellow Australian metallers AVERSIONS CROWN.
THY ART IS MURDER's latest album, 2023's "Godlike", was originally written and recorded with with longtime vocalist Chris "CJ" McMahon before Miller took over as the frontman and re-recorded the vocal tracks.
THY ART IS MURDER's September 27, 2023 show at the Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen, Germany marked the band's first appearance with Miller.
The news of Miller's addition to THY ART IS MURDER came less than a week after the band parted ways with McMahon.
The split between THY ART IS MURDER and McMahon happened a month after he deleted (and subsequently reinstated) his social media due to the backlash he received for posting an allegedly transphobic comment on Instagram. The following day, the other members of THY ART IS MURDER posted a trans flag on Instagram in solidarity with the community. "Setting the record straight, we stand with you," the band wrote.
On September 22, 2023, THY ART IS MURDER shared a statement on social media confirming that McMahon had been fired from the band, and that his contributions to "Godlike" album had been removed.
McMahon joined THY ART IS MURDER back in 2009 after the band's previous vocalist, Brendan Van Ryn, quit the previous year.
