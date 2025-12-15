THY ART IS MURDER To Headline Spring 2026 'Chaos & Carnage' U.S. Tour

Australia's extreme metal titans THY ART IS MURDER will headline the spring 2026 installment of the "Chaos & Carnage" U.S. tour. Support on the trek will come from CARNIFEX, BODYSNATCHER, 200 STAB WOUNDS, INGESTED, GATES TO HELL and BODYBOX.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

THY ART IS MURDER said: "This one is going to be feral. See you in the pit."

"Chaos & Carnage" 2026 U.S. tour dates:

May 02 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

May 03 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

May 05 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

May 06 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 08 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

May 12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

May 13 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

May 14 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

May 15 - Reading, PA - Reverb

May 16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

May 17 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch

May 19 - Chicago, IL - Ramova Theatre

May 20 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

May 22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

May 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Rockwell

May 24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

May 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

May 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

May 29 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

May 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

* Festival appearances

In November 2024, THY ART IS MURDER released a new single, "Through Blood I Purify". The track marked the first song written and recorded with the band's new singer Tyler Miller, who was previously a member of fellow Australian metallers AVERSIONS CROWN.

THY ART IS MURDER's latest album, 2023's "Godlike", was originally written and recorded with with longtime vocalist Chris "CJ" McMahon before Miller took over as the frontman and re-recorded the vocal tracks.

THY ART IS MURDER's September 27, 2023 show at the Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen, Germany marked the band's first appearance with Miller.

The news of Miller's addition to THY ART IS MURDER came less than a week after the band parted ways with McMahon.

The split between THY ART IS MURDER and McMahon happened a month after he deleted (and subsequently reinstated) his social media due to the backlash he received for posting an allegedly transphobic comment on Instagram. The following day, the other members of THY ART IS MURDER posted a trans flag on Instagram in solidarity with the community. "Setting the record straight, we stand with you," the band wrote.

On September 22, 2023, THY ART IS MURDER shared a statement on social media confirming that McMahon had been fired from the band, and that his contributions to "Godlike" album had been removed.

McMahon joined THY ART IS MURDER back in 2009 after the band's previous vocalist, Brendan Van Ryn, quit the previous year.