TIGERTAILZ Announces New Singer ASHLEY EDISON

Welsh glam metal veterans TIGERTAILZ have announced the addition of Ashley Edison (POWER QUEST, DENDERA) as their new vocalist.

TIGERTAILZ guitarist and founding member Jay Pepper commented: "Some things should never happen, and yet when Ashley came to the studio and began singing 'Sick Sex', the mountains in Wales started to rumble, an earthquake was happening, and his voice was causing it! From that moment I knew people had to hear it. Ashley singing TIGERTAILZ songs is like a jet engine running on Nitroglycerin!"

Added Edison: "I am SO excited to be joining the legends in TIGERTAILZ! A band that not only inspired so many but still put on a hell of a show!

"When I was with Jay singing 'Sick Sex', everything just felt right and fell into place perfectly!

"The guys have been so incredible to work with and I can't wait to get going on some exciting future projects together!"

To introduce Edison as the new singer of TIGERTAILZ, the band has released a new version of the "Bezerk" song "Sick Sex", reworked and accompanied by a powerful video depicting stereotyping of women and the dark world of S&M.

The new "Sick Sex" single is available digitally from all usual outlets.

TIGERTAILZ's new lineup has scheduled one live show for 2023 so far: Saturday, June 3 at the Underworld in London.

TIGERTAILZ in 2015 tapped its bassist, Rob Wylde, to sing for the group following the departure of Jules Millis. Wylde was previously the frontman in TEENAGE CASKET COMPANY and the U.K. POISON tribute act POIZON. This past May, TIGERTAILZ announced that Wylde was no longer a member of the band.

Millis left TIGERTAILZ in March 2015 "due to personal reasons." He joined the band in 2012 folllowing the acrimonious exit of TIGERTAILZ's longtime singer Kim Hooker.

TIGERTAILZ's was originally fronted by Steevi Jaimz, who left the group in 1988. Jaimz later attempted to register the TIGERTAILZ name as a trademark with the U.K. Patent Office and launch his own version of TIGERTAILZ with drummer Ace Finchum.

Pepper is the sole remaining member of TIGERTAILZ's classic lineup.