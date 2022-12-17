  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

TIGERTAILZ Announces New Singer ASHLEY EDISON

December 17, 2022

Welsh glam metal veterans TIGERTAILZ have announced the addition of Ashley Edison (POWER QUEST, DENDERA) as their new vocalist.

TIGERTAILZ guitarist and founding member Jay Pepper commented: "Some things should never happen, and yet when Ashley came to the studio and began singing 'Sick Sex', the mountains in Wales started to rumble, an earthquake was happening, and his voice was causing it! From that moment I knew people had to hear it. Ashley singing TIGERTAILZ songs is like a jet engine running on Nitroglycerin!"

Added Edison: "I am SO excited to be joining the legends in TIGERTAILZ! A band that not only inspired so many but still put on a hell of a show!

"When I was with Jay singing 'Sick Sex', everything just felt right and fell into place perfectly!

"The guys have been so incredible to work with and I can't wait to get going on some exciting future projects together!"

To introduce Edison as the new singer of TIGERTAILZ, the band has released a new version of the "Bezerk" song "Sick Sex", reworked and accompanied by a powerful video depicting stereotyping of women and the dark world of S&M.

The new "Sick Sex" single is available digitally from all usual outlets.

TIGERTAILZ's new lineup has scheduled one live show for 2023 so far: Saturday, June 3 at the Underworld in London.

TIGERTAILZ in 2015 tapped its bassist, Rob Wylde, to sing for the group following the departure of Jules Millis. Wylde was previously the frontman in TEENAGE CASKET COMPANY and the U.K. POISON tribute act POIZON. This past May, TIGERTAILZ announced that Wylde was no longer a member of the band.

Millis left TIGERTAILZ in March 2015 "due to personal reasons." He joined the band in 2012 folllowing the acrimonious exit of TIGERTAILZ's longtime singer Kim Hooker.

TIGERTAILZ's was originally fronted by Steevi Jaimz, who left the group in 1988. Jaimz later attempted to register the TIGERTAILZ name as a trademark with the U.K. Patent Office and launch his own version of TIGERTAILZ with drummer Ace Finchum.

Pepper is the sole remaining member of TIGERTAILZ's classic lineup.

Find more on Tigertailz
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).