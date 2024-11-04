TIM LAMBESIS Admits 'Unhealthy Environment' Within AS I LAY DYING Led To Split With His Bandmates

AS I LAY DYING vocalist Tim Lambesis has released a statement on the departures of four of his bandmates: longtime guitarist Phil Sgrosso, drummer Nick Pierce, guitarist Ken Susi and bassist/vocalist Ryan Neff.

Earlier today (Monday, November 4),Lambesis took to his Instagram to write: "Hi everyone, I needed some time to process all that has happened recently with AILD. As I reflect, I certainly agree that there was an unhealthy environment that made leaving for a new tour with the previous lineup unrealistic. It had become difficult to figure out even the smallest details, and I admit I can stick strong to my vision for the future of AILD even when others think it should go another direction.

"It saddens me to think about the behaviors, communication, and patterns of interaction that led up to the tour cancellation. Phil and I no longer saw eye to personally, creatively, or financially. Discussions during this time prompted his decision to depart first, with each of the touring members deciding to leave shortly after, as they were not interested in going on without him. Unfortunately, that wasn't the order in which everything was made public, as some statements were rushed out during a chaotic time in response to rumors.

"I fully support each of the guys' decisions to leave and believe at this time it is best for everyone. With that being said, my door will always remain open to discussing anything directly as I believe closing communication lead to many assumptions and problems of its own.

"Now, regarding what's next: AILD was founded on persistence and determination. For anyone who is familiar with the foundational years from 2000-2004, you know that more than 20 people (whom I'm incredibly grateful for) have come and gone to help bring to life this vision I've had in my head since I was 19 years old. I look forward to building a new team, and creating an atmosphere that is supportive, positive, and fosters a creative environment.

"'Through Storms Ahead' will still be released November 15. I am proud of what we created and look forward to sharing it with all of you."

Sgrosso announced his departure from AS I LAY DYING on October 30. His exit came just six days after Pierce and Susi left the group, and 12 days after Neff said he was also leaving the band.

When Sgrosso announced his departure, he released the following statement via social media: "Hey everyone,

"Thank you for your patience as I took time to gather my thoughts before speaking on the current state of AS I LAY DYING.

"With recent events, including the departure of band members and the cancellation of our European tour ahead of a new album release, it's clear we’re in a difficult and serious situation. Simply put, recent actions have shown that AS I LAY DYING no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved — whether creatively, personally, or professionally. After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I've realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space. For these reasons, I feel it's in my best interest to completely distance myself, both creatively and personally, from AS I LAY DYING.

"I also want to share my full support for Ryan, Ken, and Nick, who made the choice to step away recently. I'm grateful for our accomplishments and friendship over the past 3 years.

"With 21 years that I have dedicated to this band, it does not sit well with me to leave or abandon what I've considered to be my 'life's work.' I don't feel that I, or others, should be forced out like so many have in the past.

"After all that's been put into this, I believe that with the right adjustments and restructuring, our music can continue to thrive and explore new possibilities in a healthier environment.

"Over time, AS I LAY DYING has been held back by dysfunction, and I feel that it's no longer my responsibility to bear that burden.

"Thank you to everyone who has shown support for me and the music of AS I LAY DYING. I[m looking forward to putting my energy and creativity into new, more positive ventures in the near future."

On October 24, Pierce released the following statement via social media: "As of now, I am no longer playing drums for AS I LAY DYING. This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who followed and supported me throughout this journey. My goal has and always will be to create unforgettable memories with my friends and write music that will truly resonate with our fans. I'm proud of what I've accomplished on the road touring, as well as writing and recording drums for the new album.

"Looking ahead, I'm excited to continue my drumming career and pursue what I love most which is making music. My touring and session schedule is now actively open for new opportunities."

When Susi announced his exit from AS I LAY DYING, he wrote in a statement: "My time playing with AS I LAY DYING has come to an end today. I leave with so much gratitude for everyone who followed and supported me from my days in UNEARTH to this era of my career.

"I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends. Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band.

"Ryan Neff is receiving a lot of backlash for stepping down first, and I regret not sharing this decision sooner and standing confidently with my friend — he's a flawless musician and an even better person.

"I'll miss you all on this stage, and I look forward to seeing you on the next one. Anyone looking for a guitar player? My resume is ready."

Neff announced his exit from AS I LAY DYING on October 18, writing in a statement: "This choice comes after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey.

"I am grateful for the experiences and connections I've made during my time with the band.

"Thank you to all the fans for your support."

AS I LAY DYING's European tour, "Through Storms Ahead", which was scheduled to kick off on November 15 in Würzburg, Germany, has now been canceled. TuskaLive and Grey Beard, the promoters of the Helsinki, Finland concert on the trek, which was supposed to take place on November 21 at Kulttuuritalo, wrote in a social media post that "the tour will not be rescheduled."

AS I LAY DYING's eighth full-length studio album, "Through Storms Ahead", will be released on November 15 via Napalm Records. The LP features the tracks "Burden", "The Cave We Fear To Enter", as well as the recently revealed "We Are The Dead" featuring guest vocalists Alex Terrible (SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL) and Tom Barber (CHELSEA GRIN, DARKO).

"Through Storms Ahead" was produced by Sgrosso and Hiram Hernandez, mixed by Aaron Chaparian, mastered Ted Jensen and album art once again created by Corey Meyers.

In June 2022, drummer Jordan Mancino announced that he would sit out AS I LAY DYING's tour due to "a number of ongoing internal issues" that "have not yet been resolved."

Mancino's announcement came less than a month after bassist/vocalist Josh Gilbert revealed that he was leaving the band. In a statement, the remaining members of AS I LAY DYING said that Gilbert "decided to exit" the group "to pursue other musical opportunities."

Josh was the second AS I LAY DYING member to leave the band in less than a year. In August 2021, guitarist Nick Hipa confirmed his exit from AS I LAY DYING, explaining that he could no longer justify being part of "a superficial pursuit" of the "story and meaning" that the band's 2018 reunion was built upon.

Lambesis was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.

In September 2021, AS I LAY DYING released a new song called "Roots Below" which was originally a B-side leftover from when the sessions for "Shaped By Fire".