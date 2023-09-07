  • facebook
TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Doesn't Warm Up Or Cool Down His Singing Voice When Performing Live

September 7, 2023

In a new interview with "Paltrocast"host Darren Paltrowitz, former JUDAS PRIEST and current KK'S PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens was asked how he keeps his voice in shape after so many years. "I think I'm just lucky and fortunate," he responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I do take care of it. The one thing I always wanna do is sing as good as I can and sing in as many styles as I can. And I think I'm just fortunate that it's held up pretty good throughout these years."

Asked if his routine involves vocal cooldowns and having to sleep a certain number of hours and drink a certain amount of water every day, Owens replied: "There's no warming up or warming down with me, really. On the KK'S PRIEST shows, I warm up singing [the opening song] 'Hellfire Thunderbolt' on stage. So I don't warm up or warm down. I don't talk a lot. I drink a lot of water. I show up and do my show and then get to the hotel as soon as I can. And then I wake up every day hoping I'm gonna be able to sing."

He added: "The voice is a weird thing. Sometimes you just don't have it. You just wake up and it's not there, and there's nothing you can do about it."

KK'S PRIEST, Tim's current band with another ex-PRIEST member, guitarist K.K. Downing, made its live debut on July 6 at Downing's KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Owens and Downing are joined in KK'S PRIEST by guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE),bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).

KK'S PRIEST has been performing tracks from the band's debut album, 2021's "Sermons Of The Sinner", plus new material from KK'S PRIEST as-yet-unreleased second LP, "The Sinner Rides Again", as well as many a PRIEST classic thrown in for good measure.

"The Sinner Rides Again" will be released on September 29 via the Austrian rock and metal empire Napalm Records. The nine-song effort was produced and written by Downing and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen.

KK'S PRIEST will embark October U.K. headlining tour. The "Priests, Killers & Witches" tour starts at the O2 Institute in Birmingham on Saturday, October 7, and visits London, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham. Special guest on all dates will be Paul Di'Anno who will be performing a full set of classics straight from the first two IRON MAIDEN records, and opening up the bill is BURNING WITCHES.

"Sermons Of The Sinner" was released in October 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.

