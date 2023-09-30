TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Names JUDAS PRIEST Song In KK'S PRIEST Set That He Had Never Sung Before In His Life

In a new interview with Noise11.com 's Paul Cashmere, former JUDAS PRIEST frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens was asked if there are any PRIEST songs that he is currently performing with KK'S PRIEST that he had never sung with PRIEST when he was a member of the legendary British heavy metal outfit. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's one I didn't, and that was 'Hell Patrol'. I actually didn't wanna do it because I wanted to stick with songs that I've already sung in JUDAS PRIEST, so I had that connection to it. But then when I started singing it, working on it, it was really fun to sing, pretty easy to sing, but it has this really cool high notes at the end that just go up. And to be honest, it's not really sung like that anymore from JUDAS PRIEST, those high notes — it's sung different — so it's nice to kind of sing it [the] classic [way]. And it's fun to sing. But that's the only song in this setlist that I've never sung before. I've actually never sung it — period. I've never even sung it, you know, ever."

The first official KK'S PRIEST show took place this past July at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, England.

KK'S PRIEST released its sophomore album, "The Sinner Rides Again", on September 29 via the Austrian rock and metal empire Napalm Records.

Joining Owens in KK'S PRIEST is fellow former PRIEST member Kenneth "K.K." Downing, along with guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE),bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE),

"The Sinner Rides Again" contains nine tracks produced and written by Downing and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen.

KK'S PRIEST will embark October U.K. headlining tour. The "Priests, Killers & Witches" tour starts at the O2 Institute in Birmingham on Saturday, October 7, and visits London, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham. Special guest on all dates will be former IRON MAIDEN vocalist Paul Di'Anno who will be performing a full set of classics straight from the first two MAIDEN records, and opening up the bill is BURNING WITCHES.

KK'S PRIEST's debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner", was released in October 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

K.K. formed KK'S PRIEST after JUDAS PRIEST turned down his offer to rejoin the band for their 50th-anniversary tour. It followed a couple of celebrated stage appearances, first with former MANOWAR guitarist Ross The Boss in the summer of 2019, then with a one-off lineup that included former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson and former PRIEST drummer Les Binks later that year.

Downing was reunited with JUDAS PRIEST for a performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony last November at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Downing left PRIEST in 2011 amid claims of band conflict, shoddy management and declining quality of performance. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner, nearly three decades his junior.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.