TOM MORELLO On 'Back To The Beginning': 'The Goal Was To Make It The Greatest Day In The History Of Heavy Metal'

During a new appearance on "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello reflected on his role as the "curator" for BLACK SABBATH's all-star "Back To The Beginning" farewell show, which also marked Ozzy Osbourne's final performance. Asked what the "biggest challenge" was in putting the event together, Morello said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I suppose the biggest challenge was just doing it justice. Heavy metal is the music that made me love music and BLACK SABBATH invented heavy metal. So when I was tapped by Ozzy and [his wife and manager] Sharon to be the musical director, I took it really, really seriously and used all of my love of the genre and curatorial abilities to try to make something that was… The goal was very, very simple from the beginning, is to make it the greatest and most important day in the history of heavy metal, and all reports are that we did pretty well."

Asked if he got his own moment with Ozzy and the rest of SABBATH to say what he wanted to say to the undisputed architects of heavy metal, Tom said: "Yeah. The good, nice news is throughout this process I've been able to be in communication with Ozzy and with [SABBATH guitarist] Tony Iommi and those guys, and it's really pretty mind-blowing. I've never stopped being a fan from day one, and realizing how important Tony Iommi's riffs are, how important Ozzy Osbourne is, and Ozzy bringing [late guitarist] Randy Rhoads to the world, that was the poster that was on my wall when I was practicing eight hours a day. So, I got to be able to tell them and be able to really do my best and, over the course of the last year plus, give everything I had to try to make this show an important day for them in their hometown, but also an important day for all of the bands, all of the fans who have been touched by their music over the course of more than 50 years."

Asked if he had a favorite moment — as a fan — from the "Back To The Beginning" concert aside from SABBATH's final performance, Morello said: "Oh, wow. There were a lot. The Steven Tyler [AEROSMITH] moment of doing 'The Train Kept-A-Rollin'' with Ronnie Wood [THE ROLLING STONES] into 'Walk This Way' into 'Whole Lotta Love' was pretty excellent. Yungblud's version of 'Changes' was a real showstopper.

"One of the ideas I had early on was that each of the bands would play at least one SABBATH or Ozzy song, and it was basically like watching 14 of the greatest SABBATH and Ozzy tribute bands of all time play with some of my favorite singers and guitar players in them," Morello continued. "While the day itself, honestly, was a little stressful for me, 'cause I was still working throughout the 10-hour day, it was really, really pretty fantastic. I'll tell you, for me personally, 'cause I got to play as well, playing a JUDAS PRIEST song with [former PRIEST guitarist] K.K. Downing, playing 'Breaking The Law' with K.K. Downing, as well as with Adam Jones from TOOL, my longtime friend from Libertyville, Illinois, and [SMASHING PUMPKINS'] Billy Corgan, also a Chicago-area native, the three of us grew up on JUDAS PRIEST and BLACK SABBATH, and to be reunited in a stadium a long way from our hometown playing SABBATH and JUDAS PRIEST songs, where those songs were made, was pretty mind blowing."

Billboard reported last month that the concert was watched by 40,000 ticketholders and 5.8 million individuals online, with each of the above-mentioned charities also raising tens of thousands of pounds in additional donations by raffling off tickets to the show, auctioning off iconic art and band photographs donated by BLACK SABBATH, and through individual contributions from fans as they streamed into the concert, which took place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by fellow original BLACK SABBATH members Tony Iommi (guitar),Geezer Butler (bass) and Bill Ward (drums) for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.

At the end of SABBATH's set, Ozzy said: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts." Osbourne was then presented with a cake, while fireworks lit up the stadium from overhead.

A message on screen then read, "Thank you for everything, you guys are fucking amazing. Birmingham Forever," before the sky lit up with fireworks.

