BRUCE KULICK On ACE FREHLEY's Death: 'It Hit Me Harder Than I Ever Thought' It Would

During this past Friday's (October 17) "Tribute To Ace Frehley" episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick spoke about the band's original axeman Ace Frehley who died on October 16 at the age of 74. Asked by host Eddie Trunk if it "meant a lot" to him to know that Ace "had a lot of respect" for how he handled the KISS gig, Bruce said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[I had] a tremendous feeling of accomplishment to have him support how I played, what my role in KISS was. Of course it's gonna be different to Tommy [Thayer, latter-era KISS guitarist] being the Spaceman. We understand that. And Vinnie [Vincent, former KISS guitarist] I'm not sure he had any opinion of. But I kept hearing from people that were close to him that he always said really wonderful things to me. And we got closer more in the last three to four years doing some events together. We did 'The Vault' together with Gene [Simmons, KISS bassist/vocalist] when he presented 'The Vault' and then a couple of those Creatures Fest gigs that we performed together. And then the KISS Kruise, and we actually jammed together. I shouldn't forget 'Unplugged', which is coming up on a big 30th anniversary."

Kulick continued: "I didn't really know Ace, but I so much respected… You gotta understand when I joined the band, and I hope everybody understands that I was asked to be flashy, be '80s rock. And we all know that Ace was a player that was very unique. He was closer to a Jimmy Page that it wasn't all flash; it was melody, and [his solos] were like another song within a song. Now, as my tenure with KISS increased through the years and we'd go deeper into the catalog, I wouldn't reinterpret his solo. And by the time of 'Unplugged', playing them on acoustic, some of those deep tracks, I was just playing, as note for note as I could do, what Ace played. So my respect for him as a player and how special he was for the KISS music just grew and grew and grew. And I think he knew I respected him and I wasn't trying to outshine him or something. There was no way. I was always aware of that shadow of his iconic nature in KISS."

Bruce went on to say that he was aware Frehley was likely not going to recover from a second fall he had around October 3, resulting in the cancelation of Ace's gigs for the remainder of the year. "I didn't talk about it, but the KISS guys knew," he said. "I was informed and not to talk to anybody. The privacy of a family is imperative with this. With anybody's illness or death, they get to choose how that is handled. And for me to know any day now [we would get the news of Ace's death], and I want the listeners to understand the torture of that. When are we gonna get that news? So, in a way I was mourning the whole time, but when it actually was real, it was just completely awful. And it hit me harder than I ever thought, really."

In a November 2024 interview with Loaded Radio, Bruce was asked why he wasn't ever approached to rejoin the band after Ace left for good back in 2001. He responded: "That's a great question. And not everyone's aware of some of the backstory. I would hear things about them having problems with Ace and Ace was getting erratic or difficult. And Tommy Thayer was actually tour managing with them; he was on the road with them. Because even during my era, he was involved with the band, helping with 'Kisstory' and doing things for the group. He wrote some songs with Gene and was always part of the inner circle, shall I say. So from what I understood, there was one or two things that KISS did — not a concert, even though once Ace was almost not gonna make it and they made Tommy get the outfit on. [He had a] similar build — tall and thin — and Ace made it to the show. But there were a couple of other things they needed to do. I believe 'That '70s Show', when they were taping, Ace didn't show up. 'Tommy, get the outfit on.' And then I think there was a private gig, too, that no one would really know about — one of those things where you go to an island and play for some rich people. And Ace wouldn't go. And KISS wasn't gonna say, 'All right, we're not gonna take the gig.' So if they ever had a thought of me, I think they would have known that that probably would have been a lot harder. Tommy was younger, there already, if you know what I mean, working with them. And Tommy, not everybody knows that he was in a tribute band for fun at times called COLD GIN as Ace Frehley."

Bruce continued: "So if they would have went to me, I can't say I absolutely would have said 'no.' I miss being in KISS. I do realize it would have kind of pooped on my era because then I'd have to kind of play the role of the 'Spaceman' and shoot rockets and play more like Ace. I was never given that direction from Gene and Paul, where Tommy knew that it actually was more comfortable with his natural style of guitar playing. He wasn't a Floyd Rose, play-some-flashy-riffs king of the mountain. So I never felt like they made the wrong choice — ever. I always felt that was the right way to go 'cause then Tommy could assume the role of the Spaceman in the group. Eric [Singer, KISS drummer] sometimes gets some criticism, like Tommy has, but Eric being behind the drums and having five years in the band without the makeup, maybe he gets a little less. Neither of them really deserve criticism because they're talented players doing a great job. And it was Gene and Paul's choice to say, 'And now you're the Catman,' 'And now you're the Spaceman.' It wasn't [Tommy and Eric] saying, 'Please, I wanna be the Spaceman.' And to new generations, Tommyis the Spaceman. Even though Eric has a lot of credibility from 'Revenge' and 'MTV Unplugged' and 'Carnival Of Souls' and all the work that we did together for those five years. So, I actually kind of lost the big gig on many levels for the right reasons though. And I was never fired the first time. It was simply, 'Well, we're making all this money. Now we're selling out from arenas to stadiums in makeup.' So my era ran its course."

In 1984, Bruce joined KISS, where he remained as their lead guitarist for twelve years, accompanying the band on the "Animalize" tour and continuing with the band until the 1996 reunion tour. Bruce is heavily featured on "Kissology – Vol. 2" and "Vol. 3", the band's DVDs spanning their historic 45-year career.

In an April 2020 interview with Sleaze Roxx, Kulick said that he was "relieved" he wasn't approached to rejoin the band after Frehley left for good back in 2001.

"When I had to leave in '96 after the success of the KISS 'Unplugged' performance, people were aware of the musicianship that existed in the band between Eric Singer [drums] and I, but after 20 years of people hearing about KISS in makeup, it was kind of like 'Star Wars' when it was rebooted people went to see what it was all about," he said. "I understood that it was the original guys, they put the makeup on and people were excited to either see it again or see it for the first time. That carried on, then it carried on and it carried on. [Laughs] It then reached a point where Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley] couldn't continue with Peter [Criss] so they called on Eric Singer to step into the role and the makeup.

"Eric is such a tremendous drummer," he continued. "I was genuinely happy for him. I still am. Then when Ace started dropping the ball, it was seamless for them to go with Tommy Thayer who does such a fantastic job as the 'Spaceman.'

"If I had been asked to step into the 'Spaceman' role, it would have been really awkward for me. I get asked by the fans a lot, 'Well, why aren't you there?' I think Tommy stepping into the role was a lot more natural than Bruce Kulick becoming the 'Spaceman' and shooting rockets off of my guitar. I would have had to play the songs note for note like Ace. I don't think I could do that and remain happy in the band. Tommy does that to perfection. I was never required to learn the classic stuff note for note, but if you're going to be the 'Spaceman,' it would have to stay true to the way Ace plays it. That's not to say that I don't play the classic songs with respect. I play the GRAND FUNK RAILROAD songs with respect, while injecting my own style into them, like I did in my time in KISS. I would lose my 'liberties' if I stepped into the 'Spaceman' role.

"I'm friends with Tommy, Bruce added. "We've gotten closer over the years on the 'Kiss Kruise'. We've spoken a lot on the 'Kruise'. He once said to me, 'Hey, I never got into the Floyd Rose whammy bar thing. How do you play 'Crazy Nights'?' I said, 'Don't worry about it. Play it how you play it. It's what works for you. I don't take any offense and you don't need to copy how I do it.'

"Tommy's style is so much closer to Ace's than mine. I have a unique style to my approach you can hear it on 'Tears Are Falling', 'Who Wants To Be Lonely', 'Unholy' and even the acoustic solo on 'Forever'. I am proud of my body of work for that era of KISS. I'm embracing it. The fans are embracing it. It's all good."

Kulick went on to say that he is at peace with the fact that he will never be part of the makeup era of KISS.

"I was relieved [when they didn't ask me to step in after Ace left]," he said. "I think if I had been asked and done it, I think it would hurt. I know that Tommy and Eric avoid… I'm close to both but I'm closer with Eric. They avoid reading things online. Their best medicine is to just do a great job every night and not read that stuff. I'm shocked that sometimes someone will leave a snarky comment toward me. I'm, like, 'Really?' I don't get into that stuff and I don't like anything negative on social media and I never do or post anything negative. I won't allow anything negative. There's times I read something and I choose to ignore it. Everyone has a voice these days. They have a laptop, a tablet or a smartphone.

"I was relieved, but how could I not have 'entertained' the idea if I was asked? At the time when they swooped Tommy right in, I was already in GRAND FUNK RAILROAD and I was and still am pretty happy with my role in the band. Sure, it wasn't KISS, but it's a great gig. Now think of it from this angle. Let's say they made the right proposition and I took it, then Ace wanted back into the band. Where would that have left me? No KISS gig and no gig in GRAND FUNK."

In some of his recent interviews, Bruce once again confirmed that he wasn't asked to perform at KISS's final show and wasn't invited to attend the event, which was held last December at New York City's Madison Square Garden.