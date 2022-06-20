TOMMY LEE Won't Say How He Broke His Ribs Because 'It's F***in' Bulls**t'

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Tommy Lee once again sat behind the drums for only the first three songs of the band's concert last night (Sunday, June 19) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

As was the case at the opening show of "The Stadium Tour" three nights earlier in Atlanta, Georgia and Saturday night in Miami Gardens, Florida, the drummer defied doctor's orders — despite sustaining four broken ribs — to take part in the CRÜE's long-awaited return to the stage with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

Lee played "Wild Side", "Shout At The Devil" and "Too Fast For Love" with his bandmates and then left from behind his kit to address the crowd.

"This is the last time I'm gonna say this shit, 'cause that's getting' fuckin' old," he said (see video below). "About fuckin' two weeks ago, I broke not one, not two, not three but four fuckin' ribs right here. Crack. I'm not gonna tell you how because it's fuckin' bullshit. I wish I had a cool story for you, but I definitely don't, man; it ain't fuckin' cool… Anyway, my buddy Tommy back here — Tommy's gonna fuckin' help me out here.

"I don't know if anybody here — I'm sure somebody had to break some ribs. It is fucked up. It hurts to breathe; it hurts to fuck; it hurts to play drums; it hurts to do fucking anything.

"Anyway, Tommy, you fucking get it, buddy.

"I'll see you guys in a minute. I'll be back. On with the motherfuckin' show. Let's go."

Lee was replaced for the remainder of the set by Tommy Clufetos, who plays drums in Ozzy Osbourne's live band and who sat behind the kit for BLACK SABBATH on the legendary heavy metal act's final tour. Lee briefly returned later in the night to play piano on "Home Sweet Home".

The setlist for the Orlando concert was as follows:

01. Wild Side

02. Shout At The Devil

03. Too Fast For Love

04. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (Tommy Lee replaced on drums by Tommy Clufetos)

05. Saints Of Los Angeles

06. Live Wire

07. Looks That Kill

08. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Machine Gun Kelly on tape)

09. Medley: Rock And Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' In The Boys Room / White Punks On Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy In The U.K.

10. Home Sweet Home (Tommy Lee temporarily returns to play piano)

11. Dr. Feelgood

12. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

13. Girls, Girls, Girls

14. Primal Scream

15. Kickstart My Heart

On Friday, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx praised Tommy for "beasting" through the first five songs of the band's set in Atlanta, writing on Twitter: "The fact that Tommy was told by the doctor to not play with 4 broken ribs & he beasted half our show is a miracle. We are a band and are proud of his strength. He is doing the whole tour and day by day adding more songs. What a fucking animal. Anybody out there ever break ur ribs?"

CRÜE's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022. "The Stadium Tour" will conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The next show on the trek is scheduled to take place Wednesday night (June 22) at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Clufetos is Sixx's bandmate in a project called L.A. RATS. The quartet, which also features Rob Zombie and John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),came together last year expressly to record a cover of "I've Been Everywhere" for the soundtrack to the movie "The Ice Road".

"The Stadium Tour" marks the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017, but this jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

CRÜE fans who shelled out for the band's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the group would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.