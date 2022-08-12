TOMMY LEE's Nude Photo Sparks Instagram Censorship Debate

According to CNN, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee's decision to post a nude photo on social media has sparked a debate, with critics accusing Instagram and Facebook of delaying its removal and double standards.

After Lee shared the full-frontal selfie on Thursday, with the caption "Ooooopppsss", Instagram and Facebook took it down within hours for violating nudity rules.

However, the graphic image, which showed the heavily tattooed musician naked while sitting on the edge of a tub, was up for at least four hours, which was described by one Twitter user as "an insane amount of time." This has led to an outcry against social media companies for applying what critics say is a double standard in platform guidelines that favor cisgender men.

One user commented that Lee's penis picture "was on Instagram for 5+ hours before being pulled yet queer artists get banned all the time for art that doesn't even show genitalia."

"Girls can't post photos with cleavage on Instagram without it being taken down but Tommy Lee can post THAT. nah," another wrote.

Another person said: "@instagram literally has the clearest double standard among their community guidelines."

Many of the 59-year-old drummer's 1.5 million Instagram followers called Lee out for sharing the image in the comments of the controversial post.

"Instagram guidelines said idgaf today," one user wrote.

"So we just gon pretend nothing happened huh," added a second user.

"following tommy lee on instagram is interesting enough but i- sigh. that was traumatizing. how is it still up," wrote a Twitter user who posted a meme of a person washing their eyes out with bleach.

"So Tommy Lee can post a picture of his penis on @instagram that's still up three hours later but a picture of my curvy booty in a thong bikini gets taken down? Cool, cool," tweeted journalist Lola Méndez. She also compared seeing Tommy's picture on social media to getting an unsolicited picture of a penis.

Before the photo was removed, Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, commented on the picture with "OH MY GOD," and the dating app Grindr responded with, "Wrong app, babe".

Instagram explicitly states that it does not allow nude photos.

"This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks," it says on its web site. "It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations or an act of protest are allowed."