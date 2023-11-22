  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

TONY IOMMI: How I Wrote Guitar Riff For BLACK SABBATH's 'Paranoid'

November 22, 2023

During a new appearance on BBC Radio 4's "Loose Ends" program, BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi was asked if he remembered writing the guitar riff to the band's classic song "Paranoid". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I can remember that one for sure. We were in the studio doing 'Paranoid' album, and the producer said… The other guys went out for something to eat, and I sat in the studio, and he said, 'We need another song. We haven't got enough songs on the album. Can you put one together?' I went, 'Well, no.' We were only in there for a couple of days, you see. And I said, 'Well, I don't know. I've never written a three-minute song.' SABBATH's always [written songs that were] five minutes or six minutes [long]. So I came up with this idea and waited till the others came back from the pub. And then I played them the idea. And, basically, we'd done it there and then."

Two years ago, Iommi told Planet Rock that "Paranoid" was "done as a filler. We had never done a three-minute song before … and it's amazing what it did."

Widely regarded as one of the greatest heavy metal songs of all time, "Paranoid" reached No. 4 on the U.K. singles chart and number 61 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

"The only thing in them days for us with 'Paranoid' was it attracted a different audience to what we were used to," Iommi told Planet Rock. "We saw a lot of screaming girls and things, which we weren't used to at the gigs. And we were doing [the U.K. TV show] 'Top Of The Pops' and stuff like that. It was attracting a different audience to what we were expecting, and people would come in to hear the band play, who didn't know us. They only heard 'Paranoid' on TV and thought, 'Well, let's go and see them.' And of course, they ended hearing 'Iron Man' and all of the rest and thought, 'Oh my God. What's all of this?'"

In a 2004 interview with Guitar World magazine, BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler said that the "Paranoid" album was recorded "in about two or three days, live in the studio. The song 'Paranoid' was written as an afterthought. We basically needed a three-minute filler for the album, and Tony came up with the riff. I quickly did the lyrics, and Ozzy [Osbourne] was reading them as he was singing.

In the liner notes to SABBATH's "Reunion" album, Butler said that the music to the "Paranoid" title track was written "in five minutes, then I sat down and wrote the lyrics as quickly as I could. It was all done in about two hours."

Regarding the lyrical inspiration for "Paranoid", Butler said: "['Paranoid' is] about depression, because I didn't really know the difference between depression and paranoia. It's a drug thing; when you're smoking a joint, you get totally paranoid about people. You can't relate to people. There's that crossover between the paranoia you get when you're smoking dope and the depression afterwards."

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi — who was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2011 — can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

Iommi revealed his cancer diagnosis in early 2012, shortly after SABBATH announced a reunion tour and album. He underwent treatment throughout the recording of the disc, titled "13", and the subsequent tour to promote it.

The BLACK SABBATH guitarist successfully underwent an operation in January 2017 to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat.

"13" was the first album in 35 years to feature Iommi, Osbourne and Butler all playing together.

Bill Ward was on board for the SABBATH reunion when it was first announced 11 years ago, but backed out soon after. The drummer later claimed that he sat out the recording and touring sessions because of unfair contractual terms, although the members of SABBATH have hinted in other interviews that he wasn't physically up to the task.

All four original members of SABBATH were present when the band announced its final reunion in late 2011. But Ward split from the group in 2012, citing an "unsignable" contract, and Osbourne, Iommi and Butler carried on with their Rick Rubin–produced "13" LP and extensive international touring without him.

Find more on Black sabbath
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).