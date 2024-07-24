TONY IOMMI On His Upcoming Single 'Deified': It Came Together 'The Same Way As I've Done Most Stuff'

BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi recently announced a new signature cologne, another collaboration with Italian luxury perfume house Xerjoff.

A combination of forces that play on the palindromic nature of sound, scent and sensorial sequences, Tony Iommi Deified is the new Xerjoff venture that presents Deified perfume with a soon-to-come soundtrack and music video.

Created on a duality of leather and spice, Deified plays in a loop with no beginning and no end, accompanying the wearer with its omnipresent aura. Authentic and warm accents of saffron meet powdery and leathery facets that dance with the delicate touch of gourmand freshness. Cinnamon exalts spicier notes, complemented by gentle rose at the heart. The woody base of papyrus and patchouli leaves the senses longing for more in a rhythmic exchange of back and forth.

Step into a parallel universe where mystery possesses the mind in a dark and decadent experience that casts subliminal shadows on the wearer.

The official "Deified" soundtrack and music video will arrive on Friday, July 26 at 4 p.m. BST.

A new video in which Iommi and Sergio Momo, acclaimed perfumer and designer for Xerjoff, chat about "Deified" — the new track, perfume and music video — with Julian Marszalek and Suzy Nightingale can be seen below.

Regarding how the "Deified" song came together, Iommi said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's the same way as I've done most stuff, really. I come up with a riff, and then [my engineer] Mike Exeter, I'd put the riff down, and he'd put a programmed-drum thing to it. And he'd play bass or keyboards or something, just to make it something to present, really. And then, in our case, then it would go to Sergio and see if he likes it, and then he'd do his part. And then we'd go in the studio with the drummer, and he'd put the drums on and bass. So we do it that sort of way, really."

He continued: "Doing the [recordings] live [in the studio], I haven't done [anything] where we all played live for a good many years. Well, the last album, '13', when we'd done that with SABBATH, was all live. But you tend to sort of, especially in our state, where Sergio's in Italy and we're here in England. It works just to send the ideas and see what he thinks. Or when he's come over, play him something. And he said, 'Oh, I like that.' As we did with [our first collaboration] 'Scent Of Dark'. We played a few things. And that's it. And he went away and came up with some bits."

For more information, visit www.xerjoff.com.

Iommi's first signature cologne arrived in 2021. At the time, it was described as the product of a friendship struck up during the pandemic between Iommi and Momo. Sergio is also an accomplished guitarist, and his fine fretwork could be heard on "Scent Of Dark", a song Iommi released to promote is first cologne.

While the realm of high-end fragrancies and the uncompromising heavy music that Iommi is known for might not at first seem to make viable bedfellows, the guitarist's interests in fragrances actually stretches far back to the early days of BLACK SABBATH.

"It's something I've always been interested in, ever since the early days of products like Brut and Old Spice, which I'd always get given for Christmas," remembered Tony. "Once I started touring the world with SABBATH though, I started discovering different sorts of fragrancies from other countries and began collecting them on tour.

"I met Sergio through another friend of mine Jimmy Crutchley (who plays bass on 'Scent Of Dark') and Sergio kindly sent me a box of his fragrances and asked if I'd be interested in creating my own, which I certainly wasn't expecting," laughed Iommi. "I had no idea how that would work, but Sergio suggested I come up with a list of things I like the smell of, which I did. He developed some different samples made up from my suggestions and I picked the one I liked; the project moved forward from there."

For his first cologne, Tony brought in the aromatic reminiscence of rock in the 1960s and 1970s, festivals and gatherings, amber and patchouli. The final result harmoniously characterized the dark sound of Iommi's original famous '64 Monkey Special guitar with the spicy and seductive scents.

From the start, Tony has been instrumental in creating his fragrance. "I wouldn't put my name to something that I haven't been involved in and didn't personally like or use," he explained. "That's been the same with all of the projects I've done from guitars onwards, this is no different."

In a November 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Iommi stated about his interest in cologne: "Ever since [BLACK SABBATH] went on tour to the States, really, I started getting more and more into it. I'd go to the mall or stores, and I'd buy some different perfumes and scents until I'd find one that I really like. And then I'd stick to one for a while. Then I'd change, from Cartier to Tom Ford, or whatever. I've been doing that for years. Now I've got my own custom ones — an abundance of them now."

Asked which aromas he liked best when he first started working with Sergio, Tony said: "Oh, God. I think some of them threw him because a couple of the samples were horrible. But others were great. I like the smell of when you get in a new car, the leather smell, and obviously coffee and just stuff like that. Patchouli is the main ingredient in this perfume, which just goes back to the '60s. I knew the smell of patchouli in them days; they used to use it to mask the smell of people smoking dope. [Laughs]"