CARMINE APPICE On TED NUGENT: 'The Guy's Got Balls'

In a new interview with the Brutally Delicious podcast, Carmine Appice spoke about the guest appearance of Ted Nugent on CACTUS's latest album, "Temple Of Blues - Influences & Friends", which was released on June 7 via Cleopatra Records. Carmine said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "He's a really great guitar player, in my eyes. And people put him down for his politics. But you know what? He's very vocal about it, and I kind of agree with him. To be that vocal… It's America. To be able to have your freedom to say whatever you want and do whatever you want. And his audience is right with him. I mean, I saw him play a gig [where he changed the lyrics to his song 'Come And Take It' to reflect his disdain for the current U.S. president]. It was, like, 'Fuck Joe Biden.' The whole audience was saying 'Fuck Joe Biden.' I said, 'Wow.' I said, 'That's ballsy.' I mean, the guy's got balls. I appreciate that."

Last October, Tom Werman, who produced several of Nugent's classic early albums, was asked by Greg Prato of Songfacts if he thinks Ted's guitar talents tend to get overlooked due to his publicized political beliefs. He responded: "Yes. I do think he's among the better guitarists I've worked with — or the best. He has his own unique style. I think he was respected in the beginning, but when he started being political, that definitely overshadowed his guitar playing. You say Ted Nugent's name now and people only think of one thing, which is his political posture."

He continued: "I'm a Democrat, and sometimes my friends will say, 'You still talk to Ted Nugent? How can you even work with him?' And I explain that we got along really well musically and otherwise. We didn't talk about politics. He's got a lot of integrity, especially compared to some of the other individuals I've worked with. He's a talented guy and he loves life. I think he's way too outspoken, but that's what he feels he must do. We don't relate on that level."

In May 2023, Derek St. Holmes, the legendary guitarist and vocalist known for his time working with Nugent in the 1970s, was asked by AL.com if he thinks Ted's politics have diminished his guitar legacy. Derek responded: "The answer to your question is yes, I do. I was leery of doing an interview with somebody in Alabama because didn't he have a gig banned or boycotted or something there [recently]? I think it hurts us a little bit. It hurts the brand to get yourself involved in politics and try to play music and rock and roll."

He continued: "I want to go to a concert and have a good time — I don't want anybody to bring the six o'clock news by me again, especially over a loud mic. All I want to do is play music and have fun, and to make everybody else have fun. I think that's why we were so big. Now when I go back and listen to the 'Double Live Gonzo!' album and I think, wow, if we could have just gone back to that, to everybody having a good time. And if you're not having a good time, well, then you can turn around and get the bleep out of here. That raucous kind of stuff. It just made us huge."

Touching upon Ted's exclusion from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Derek said: "Should we be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame? Oh, yeah. But we won't be in this because of politics and rhetoric. But maybe one day they'll pull their heads from underneath their armpits.

"Do I think it [being far-right politically outspoken] hurt Ted's legacy? Yes, I think it did a little bit. But hopefully his guitar-playing and his attitude will supersede all that craziness as time goes on."

Ted has repeatedly said that his political views are one of the main reasons he hasn't been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The conservative rocker, who been eligible for the honor as a solo artist since 2000, has enjoyed a remarkably successful and eventful musical career over the past five decades, but his music is increasingly overshadowed by his political outbursts.