TONY IOMMI Says OZZY OSBOURNE Will 'Do Four Songs' At BLACK SABBATH's Final Concert: 'He's Singing Fine'

In a new interview with BBC Midlands Today, BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi spoke about the band's upcoming "Back To The Beginning" show, which will be held on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The farewell gig will see the original members of BLACK SABBATH — consisting of Iommi, singer Ozzy Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — reunite for the first time in 20 years, to play in their former hometown one last time. For Ozzy, who lives with Parkinson's disease, the event will also mark his final performance on stage. More than 40,000 fans are expected to attend the event, which will also see performances from METALLICA, SLAYER, PANTERA, LAMB OF GOD and ANTHRAX, among others. Profits from the show will be shared equally between the charities Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

"This is totally different from anything else we've done," Iommi said. "You know, we've played to 300,000 people, but this is nerve-racking. We're playing in our hometown, we've got all these bands on with us, and we haven't played together for 20 years."

Addressing Ozzy's health ahead of SABBATH's final concert, Iommi said: "He might not be able to do the whole show, but he's gonna do four songs. He's singing fine. It's just a shame to see the way it is. But that's life, I suppose. You've just gotta get on with it. But we're all looking forward to it, and all nervous as well, which is very unusual."

After fans snapped up tickets to "Back To The Beginning" in just 16 minutes, it was announced that the event will be streamed worldwide. Fans will have access to the raw livestream from 3:00 p.m. on July 5, and will also have exclusive access to rewatch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

"Back To The Beginning" will be captured, produced and distributed by Mercury Studios ("One To One: John & Yoko", "American Symphony", "Metallica Saved My Life"),who are pioneering the way for premium, music-driven storytelling across film, television, podcasts and immersive formats. Mercury has partnered with Kiswe — the global D2C streaming partner behind the record-breaking BTS concert livestream — to deliver this moment of music history to fans across the globe.

The all-day event at Villa Park, produced by Live Nation, will be hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa, and feature a supergroup of musicians.

Last month, Iommi told Music Week about "Back To The Beginning": "This would be a big, monumental thing if it all comes good. The worrying thing for me is the unknown. We don't know what's going to happen.

"Normally, when we'd tour, we'd rehearse and run through the thing for a while, and it's just us," he explained. "But with this event there are so many other moving parts."

Acknowledging the fact that Ozzy has publicly stated that he is not able to walk due to his battle with Parkinson's disease, Tony added: "You're used to Ozzy running around, but he certainly won't be doing that for this show. I don't know if he's going to be standing or sitting on a throne or what."

Iommi went on to say that he is approaching this show with "excitement mixed with fear". He clarified: "Once we start playing, then we'll know we're doing it. It's always a worry, even when we did tours before, there's always that build-up, and then it gets to the point that we do it and it's okay."

In May, Iommi revealed to The Guardian that it took some serious convincing to get him on board for "Back To The Beginning".

"I'm the one that said, 'I don't know if we should do it', because we did a farewell tour and I didn't want to get into that thing like all the other bands are doing, saying it's the last tour and then reappearing again," he explained.

As for what changed his mind, Tony said: "I've been convinced, because we're doing it for a reason… No one's getting paid or anything."

For his part, Butler admitted to The Guardian that he was stressing about the gig. "I'm already having palpitations," he revealed. "In fact, I had a nightmare last night. I dreamed everything went wrong on stage and we all turned to dust. It's important that we leave a great impression, since it's the final time that people will experience us live. So it has to be great on the night."

This past February, Sharon told The Sun that her husband is struggling to walk amid his battle with Parkinsons disease, but that his singing voice is "as good as ever". She said: "[Ozzy's] very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this.

"Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

According to Sharon, Ozzy, who paused touring "for now" in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery and rescheduled his "No More Tours 2" shows from going ahead several times because of illness, the pandemic and logistical issues, will not play any more shows after the Villa Park event.

"Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop," she explained. "This is his full stop."

In addition, there will be a performance by a "supergroup of musicians" including Duff McKagan and Slash (GUNS 'N' ROSES),Billy Corgan (THE SMASHING PUMPKINS),Fred Durst (LIMP BIZKIT),K.K. Downing (JUDAS PRIEST),Jake E. Lee (OZZY OSBOURNE) and Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE).

"It's an endless amount of people," said Sharon. "They're going to be doing some SABBATH songs, some Ozzy songs, and they'll all mix together. Different little groups will be coming on, but they're all icons."

The original lineup of BLACK SABBATH last performed in 2005. Since then, SABBATH has played in partial reunions but never in its original lineup.

"For Ozzy right now, it's definitely: 'I love you and good night'," Sharon told Reuters.

She added that Ozzy was doing well and excited about the gig. "It's stimulated him," she said. "He's very, very excited and very thankful that he can do it."

The legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman was diagnosed in 2003 with Parkin 2 — a very rare genetic form of Parkinson's. During a TV appearance in January 2020, the singer disclosed that he was 'stricken" with the disease which occurs when the nerve cells of the body degenerate and levels of dopamine are reduced. Dopamine is an essential chemical that is produced by these nerve cells which send signals to different parts of the brain to control movements of the body.

Ozzy's health issues, including suffering a nasty fall and dislodging metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003, as well as catching COVID-19 three years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the musician said he would return if his condition improved.

Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was officially canceled in early February 2023.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last three years, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.

