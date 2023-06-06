TOOL Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour

TOOL returns to the road this fall, expanding on its recently announced festival appearances (Power Trip, Aftershock and Louder Than Life) with an additional six weeks of performances, including the band’s first Canadian dates since 2019.

The tour announcement follows TOOL's debut live performances of 2023, headlining both Welcome To Rockville and the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in recent weeks.

Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members on June 8 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9.

TOOL tour dates:

Sep. 22 - Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 3 - Loveland, CO Budweiser Event Center

Oct. 6 - Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

Oct. 8 - Indio, CA Power Trip

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Oct. 12 - Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center

Oct. 14 - Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 15 - Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Oct. 17 - Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

Oct. 19 - Portland, OR Moda Center

Oct. 20 - Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 - Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena

Oct. 23 - Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Oct. 25 - Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Oct. 27 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 29 - Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center

Oct. 31 - St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 1 - Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Nov. 3 - Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena

Nov. 4 - Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

Nov. 6 - Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

Nov. 7 - Allentown, PA PPL Center

Nov. 10 - Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 13 - Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Nov. 15 - Boston, MA TD Garden

Nov. 16 - Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 19 - Montreal, QC Bell Center

Nov. 20 - Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 21 - Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Quite possibly the era's most highly anticipated album, TOOL's latest LP, "Fear Inoculum", arrived in August of 2019. Debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200, the album earned heaps of critical praise with NPR saying, "'Fear Inoculum' was worth the 13-year wait," Revolver proclaiming the album "a masterpiece to be dissected for years to come" and Consequence saying the release finds "TOOL in peak performance."

Last year, TOOL released "Opiate2", a re-imagined and extended version of the 1992 EP's title track and an accompanying short film, marking the band's first new video in 15 years. The band also unveiled the first incarnation of "Fear Inoculum" vinyl, dubbed the Ultra Deluxe edition, the limited offering included five 180-gram vinyl discs emblazoned with a unique etching and accompanied by an elaborate pictorial booklet including never-before-seen artwork.

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: "Undertow" (1993),"Ænima" (1996),"Lateralus" (2001),"10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum" (2019); two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992),and the limited-edition boxset "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: "Best Metal Performance" (1998, "Ænima"),"Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"),"Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").

TOOL is Danny Carey (drums),Justin Chancellor (bass),Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

Photo credit: Travis Shinn