TOOL Is In Talks For Las Vegas Sphere Residency: 'We're The Perfect Band For That', Says DANNY CAREY

In a new interview with Spiral Out, TOOL drummer Danny Carey confirmed that he and his bandmates are piecing together material for the follow-up to their latest LP, "Fear Inoculum", which arrived in August of 2019. "[We're] working on a lot of new TOOL songs right now," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET),before adding that "the goal" is to release the next TOOL LP in 2027.

After the interviewer noted that TOOL is "a very cinematic band", particularly when it comes to the group's live shows, Carey concurred. "Yeah, we're very much into that," he said. "We're hoping when we release the new record, maybe do a stint at the Sphere [in Las Vegas] 'cause I think we're the perfect band for that. We've been talking to those guys."

Carey went on to say that "the preparation" to bring a massive Sphere residency from blueprint to opening night "is pretty intense". He added: "It's a very expensive endeavor, and it takes a while to get into the black. I think [you have to play] quite a few shows before you make any money."

Asked if he has ever been to the Sphere, Danny said: "Yeah. Well, I just took a tour of it. I haven't actually seen a full-on show, but they took [us around the venue] to show it off. It's incredible, man. I almost got vertigo [just looking around it]."

It was reported in January that METALLICA was "90 percent" done negotiating the terms of a Sphere residency in Las Vegas, set to take place in 2027 after the group's scheduled "M72" world tour dates conclude in July 2026.

The Las Vegas Sphere is a 17,600-capacity venue which has transformed live entertainment since opening in September 2023.

Known for its immersive entertainment experiences, including concerts and films, featuring a state-of-the-art 16K resolution wraparound screen and a powerful sound system, the Las Vegas Sphere is nestled near the Venetian Resort and Wynn Las Vegas just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The Sphere has already hosted residencies from a number of legendary rockers, including U2, PHISH, DEAD & COMPANY and THE EAGLES.

U2 opened the building with 160,000-square-foot LED screens and 4D features, playing to more 700,000 fans across 40 sold-out dates from September 2023 through March 2024. The shows commemorated one of U2's most successful albums, the chart-topping 1991 release "Achtung Baby", played in its entirety, along with select tracks from other U2 LPs.

Sphere's next-generation technologies include the world's highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

Quite possibly the era's most highly anticipated album, TOOL's latest LP, "Fear Inoculum", debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 and earned heaps of critical praise, with NPR saying, "'Fear Inoculum' was worth the 13-year wait," Revolver proclaiming the album "a masterpiece to be dissected for years to come" and Consequence saying the release finds "TOOL in peak performance."

In 2022, TOOL released "Opiate2", a re-imagined and extended version of the 1992 EP's title track and an accompanying short film, marking the band's first new video in 15 years. The band also unveiled the first incarnation of "Fear Inoculum" vinyl, dubbed the Ultra Deluxe edition, the limited offering included five 180-gram vinyl discs emblazoned with a unique etching and accompanied by an elaborate pictorial booklet including never-before-seen artwork.

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: "Undertow" (1993),"Ænima" (1996),"Lateralus" (2001),"10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum" (2019); two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992),and the limited-edition boxset "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: "Best Metal Performance" (1998, "Ænima"),"Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"),"Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").