TOOL's ADAM JONES Unveils 'Sensation' EPIPHONE Guitar

For 150 years, Epiphone has been a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations. Epiphone has announced the Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection an unprecedented, limited-edition collection curated by Adam Jones of TOOL which brings Adam's love of fine art and music together with seven, iconic and unique Les Paul Custom Silverburst masterpieces featuring the artwork of five distinguished visual artists handpicked by Adam. The Epiphone Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection is now available worldwide in limited quantities at authorized Epiphone dealers, and on www.epiphone.com.

By projecting her own thoughts and emotions onto her subjects, acclaimed American painter Korin Faught explores romanticism, femininity and timeless beauty within her art. Faught finds inspiration in mid-century modern design, fashion, and white on white. Her influences include master portrait painters (such as John Singer Sargent),Pre-Raphaelite painters (such as Waterhouse) and impressionist Marie Cassatt.

The fifth model to debut in the Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection features Korin Faught's original painting "Sensation" which first premiered as part of the "Lost Days" exhibition in October 2016 at the Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles.

Faught said: "'Sensation' is a painting about the loneliness and isolation of illness. 'Sensation' is a word to replace a fear based word. A word she learned while preparing for childbirth. A word she could retreat into when lying in bed with only herself and her thoughts. Gentle meditative properties and calmness resonate through her body as she lives within the moment."

An exceptional instrument for your next musical masterpiece, this Epiphone Adam Jones Les Paul Custom has a bound mahogany body with a maple cap, a three-piece bound maple neck with an Adam Jones Custom profile, and an ebony fretboard. It is equipped with a reverse-mounted Epiphone ProBucker Custom humbucker in the neck position and a Seymour Duncan Distortion in the bridge; both are wired to CTS potentiometers and Orange Drop capacitors. A Marquee Back Plate with the artist's name and the name of the artwork is also included. This Epiphone Silverburst Les Paul is finished in Antique Silverburst as an homage to Adam's beloved original Silverburst 1979 Gibson Les Paul Custom, a Protector hardshell case is also included.

The Epiphone Adam Jones Art Collection consists of seven, unique Silverburst Les Paul Custom models, each featuring reproductions of different works of fine art on the back of the guitars. Adam curated all of the featured artwork, and selected five distinguished artists for the collection, Mark Ryden, Frank Frazetta, Julie Heffernan, Korin Faught and Ernst Fuchs; additional artwork designed by Korin Faught, adorns the back of the headstock of each model. Only 800 guitars of each model from this limited edition and highly collectible series will be produced.

The Epiphone Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection guitars are a new take on Adam's #1 guitar, his prized original Gibson Silverburst 1979 Gibson Les Paul, and Adam was heavily involved in creating the new guitar. Utilizing his extensive experience in visual art, special effects and design, Adam Jones is the director of the majority of TOOL's music videos and creates the visual experience on stage for the band. For the world premiere of the Gibson Custom Shop Adam Jones Les Paul, Adam composed and scored "The Witness", a new song and animated short film.

One of the rock's most talented and sonically innovative guitarists, Adam Jones is renowned as the guitarist for the band TOOL, as well as his work as a visual artist, sculptor, videographer, producer, and special effects designer for films, including "Jurassic Park", "Terminator 2", "Edward Scissorhands", "Ghostbusters II", "Batman Returns", "A Nightmare On Elm Street 3", "4" and "5", "Dances With Wolves", "Bride Of The Re-Animator", "Pet Sematary", "Shocker" and "License To Kill".