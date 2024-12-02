  • facebook
TOOL's MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Offers Introduction To Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu In New Film

December 2, 2024

"The Great In Between: An Introduction To Jiu Jitsu", a Maynard James Keenan-hosted introduction to the dynamic sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, debuts on December 13 via Puscifertv.com.

Filmed at the Verde Valley Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy in Cottonwood, Arizona, the 90-minute class offers a hands-on seminar tailored for beginners and the jiu jitsu-curious. Led by the TOOL, A PERFECT CIRCLE and PUSCIFER frontman and a group of skilled black belts, the team guides viewers through the essential development of stabilizing muscles and myelin connections, building a foundation for success in this confidence-building, puzzle-solving martial art.

"You can do this," Keenan says. "We've got your back. Not literally. But we can also teach you how to get us off your back. See what I did there?"

Pre-orders of the film, which is available as a 72-hour rental, and various commemorative merch bundles, are available now via Puscifertv.com. A Cyber Monday special is available today only, featuring a 20% discount on bundles over $50 with the code VVBJJ24 (limit one per customer).

"The Great In Between: An Introduction to Jiu Jitsu" was directed by Chris Staab and features music by PUSCIFER.

The Verde Valley Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio, located at 1100 S. AZ-260 in Cottonwood, Arizona, was founded by Maynard James Keenan. The academy offers a wide range of classes for all ages and experience levels, with a mission to preserve and share the fundamentals of martial arts. Brazilian jiu-jitsu, much like life itself, is a journey — a path filled with obstacles that are worth overcoming. It's a journey of self-discovery. Verde Valley BJJ was established to serve as a starting point for those journeys, for self-defense, competitive sport, and physical, mental, and spiritual development.

In January 2024, Keenan earned his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

According to a 2015 article from ABC News Radio Online, Keenan has been training in jiu-jitsu since the 1990s.

In 2006, Keenan spoke to The AV Club about his experiences training in martial arts under the legendary Rickson Gracie. At the time, Keenan characterized his jiu-jitsu training under Gracie's tutelage as "humbling," explaining that "I have some skills that I can use, but I'm just a small guy."

During an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Maynard explained what attracted him to Brazilian jiu-jitsu and why he keeps training it: "It's [jiu-jitsu] the hardest thing I've ever done in my life; it's the hardest. It's the most… I'm getting snowflakey weepy. It's not something that you are handed. You have to do the work to get it. And I had so many injuries over the years. So much distance from this thing and I'm such a stubborn prick that I have — I've started the thing and I'm gonna finish this thing. So that's where I'm at with jiu-jitsu. And it's not something that you can be handed."

