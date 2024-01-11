TOTO Announces 2024 Touring Lineup

Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams have announced TOTO's band lineup for 2024 and beyond. Returning to the fold are Greg Phillinganes on keyboards and vocals alongside Shannon Forrest on drums. They join Lukather (guitar, vocals),Williams (vocals),John Pierce (bass),Warren Ham (horns, percussion, vocals) and Steve Maggiora (keyboards, vocals).

The band will stage 44 appearances across North America beginning on February 9 at Biloxi's Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The itinerary features 30 appearances as support for JOURNEY in arenas across The United States and Canada, with an additional 14 headline performances planned. A tour of Europe follows this summer. Additional performances will be announced in the coming weeks, with a run of the U.K. and plans to visit other continents in motion now.

Formed in 1977 by premier Los Angeles session musicians, TOTO scored a Top 5 hit in 1978, "Hold The Line". 1982's "Toto IV" album landed TOTO three Top 10 hits — "Rosanna", "Africa" and "I Won't Hold You Back" — as well as three Grammy Awards.

Several years ago, Susan Porcaro-Goings, the widow of TOTO's founding drummer Jeff Porcaro, filed a lawsuit seeking to recover royalties and other income she believed had not been paid to Porcaro's estate. The suit was settled in favor of Porcaro-Goings.

Over the past decade, TOTO has had a major renaissance in popularity like few bands at this point in their career. No individual statistic exhibits this more than achieving the milestone of over 3.4 billion streams at Spotify alone. The total plays of the band's collected works across all platforms is now approaching five billion. Among the most listened-to recordings, "Africa" accounts for over one billion streams at Spotify alone. The song was certified eight times platinum by the RIAA.

"Africa" was featured in the debut episode of "Stranger Things" and episodes of "South Park" and "Family Guy".

Individually and collectively, TOTO's family tree can be heard on an astonishing 5,000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Among these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with hundreds of Grammy nominations. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 1970s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant.

Back in 2019, TOTO released a limited-edition box set boasting 17 LPs and 13 CDs. The set included an album titled "Old Is New", featuring seven previously unreleased songs.

Photo credit Alessandro Solca (courtesy of Steve Karas / SKH Music)