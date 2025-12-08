TOTO Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour With CHRISTOPHER CROSS And THE ROMANTICS

TOTO Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour With CHRISTOPHER CROSS And THE ROMANTICSDecember 8, 2025
TOTO, Christopher Cross and THE ROMANTICS have announced plans to tour North America next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the run will commence on July 15 in Bethel, New York at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, with 32 appearances planned prior to the final event on August 30 in Toronto, Ontario at the RBC Amphitheatre. The general on-sale begins on Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time at https://totoofficial.com/events/.
This past year has been one of the strongest in TOTO's 48 years of existence with more than a half a million fans coming out to see them perform, alongside over a billion streams counted this year alone. The weekly average is more than 20 million plays at the DSPs, which has triggered additional certifications throughout this past year. Total streams at Spotify exceed four billion and seven billion across all platforms.
TOTO's largest hit "Africa" has achieved the milestone of two billion plays at Spotify alone, while "Hold The Line" exceeds one billion streams. On the sales side, "Africa" has been certified diamond by the RIAA (10 million sold),with cumulative sales now approaching 11 million. Additionally, "Hold The Line" has been certified triple platinum for sales of three million copies, while "Rosanna" hit the milestone of double platinum for sales of two million copies. Cumulative TOTO album sales are over 50 million copies.
For all members past and present, one of the most exciting details to celebrate is the continual aging down of the band's audience. Consistently, more than half of the billion annual streams are plays from those 34 years or younger. The live audience present night to night has truly become a celebration of three generations coming together.
Individually and collectively the band's family tree can be heard on countless Grammy Award-winning albums across all genres. TOTO are one of the few 1970s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant. Led by Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams, the band features a collection of lifelong friends many deem amongst the best players on planet Earth.
Special guest Christopher Cross and the members of TOTO have been friends and collaborators for more than four decades. On September 1, 2024, Christopher performed as direct support for TOTO at the Hollywood Bowl. Subsequently, the two artists have toured the world together performing across Europe, Australia, New Zealand and The U.S. this past summer. In December, they'll travel to Chile, Argentina and Mexico with one another.
Christopher Cross burst on to the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album winning five Grammy Awards, including — for the first time in Grammy history — the "Big Four" most prestigious awards: "Record Of The Year" (for the single "Sailing"),"Album Of The Year", "Song Of The Year" ("Sailing"),and "Best New Artist". In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold more than 12 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy nomination and five Top 10 singles.
THE ROMANTICS formally became a band on Valentine's Day, 1977. Bred on the streets of Detroit's east side, they were inspired by American roots rock, the British Invasion and their hometown music scene. Nearly 50 years later, they are still celebrated for having created some of the most influential and beloved rock of all time. They are known for their MTV video hits, including "What I Like About You", "Talking In Your Sleep" and "One In A Million", along with fan favorites "Rock You Up" and "When I Look In Your Eyes". Their hits are a staple on classic, new wave and contemporary terrestrial rock radio, as well as numerous television commercials (Budweiser, Toyota),movie soundtracks ("Shrek", "Grown Ups 1" and "2", "Five Nights at Freddy's") and hit series ("Stranger Things"). THE ROMANTICS have also been enjoying airplay courtesy of Little Steven's Underground Garage radio show on SiriusXM, 80's On 8,1st Wave and Classic Vinyl. THE ROMANTICS — Wally Palmar on lead vocals, Coz Canler on lead guitar, Bruce Witkin on bass, Joey Malone on guitar, and Mike Rizzi on drums — are currently touring across the world in 2025 and 2026.
TOTO, Christopher Cross and THE ROMANTICS tour dates:
July 15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 16 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 21 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
July 23 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 25 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 26 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
July 28 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 31 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 01 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 02 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 04 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf
August 05 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
August 07 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 08 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
August 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
August 12 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 14 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Amphitheater
August 15 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
August 18 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
August 19 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 22 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
August 24 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater
August 26 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
August 28 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater
August 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre