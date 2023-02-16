TRACII GUNS Opens Up About His New Relationship With ORIANTHI: She Is 'The Kindest, Most Empathetic And Loving Person'

L.A. GUNS guitarist Tracii Guns has opened up about his new relationship with Orianthi, calling the Australian musician, singer and songwriter "the kindest, most empathetic and loving person".

Earlier today (Thursday, February 16),the 57-year-old Tracii, who was most recently married to a Danish woman, took to his Instagram to share a photo of him and Orianthi, and he included the following message: "Chaos 2022. Divorce, 43 therapy appointments , 5 round trips between LA and Aarhus, recorded 2 albums, spent two weeks on two Kiss Kruises reconnecting with old friends and doing things that would make Satan blush. Maintaining relationships with my two boys that live 5500 miles apart. Played a gig in a bathroom. Trying to be a strong leader for my band while traveling on a bus for 9 weeks and then entertaining audiences night after night where some days were so stressful I don't know how I pulled some of that stuff off but, I did.

"I have some very close Danish friends and American friends that were tremendously supportive and listened to me vent over and over. Those people know who they are and they will never know how much I love them and appreciate them.

"Toward the end of the year I really started to feel normal again. So, starting to feel normal I start talking to Ori before thanksgiving and she immediately got Covid really bad so we were unable to meet in person and our schedules were insane after that so we just had very short conversations and mostly just kept touching base.

"I flew to Denmark for Christmas with my youngest son Ole and those times with him made the bullshit in my mind disappear and we had so much fun and laughter together that it makes all the crap worth it somehow. Anyway, by January 1st I had made a deal with myself that I needed to slow the fuck down and enjoy the freedom of being alive and unattached and let nature dictate 2023. I also decided that day that Ori and I were just gonna be good friends and that I would not pursue her in a romantic capacity and just carry on moving forward and try to make life a bit less complicated. Making plans like that some people would say is gods little joke on humans and that the plans are already made and we just don't know about them.

"So, Ori and I meet shortly after I had already made a decision that it wasn't going anywhere and oops — bam — was wrong. All of the sudden the kindest, most empathetic and loving person enters my life. Reminding me that we are all just human need love. Oh and 'she plays guitar and sings la la la'. Sexy mama #getwhatyoudeserve Damn you're good @iamorianthi".

In the comments section below Tracii's Instagram post, the 38-year-old Orianthi, who was previously in a relationship with former BON JOVI guitarist Richie Sambora, wrote: "You never know what life will bring ! You sweet man ! So happy u are in my life".

L.A. GUNS will release a new studio album, "Black Diamonds", on April 14. This will be the fourth studio album since the much-welcome reunion of the band's core foundation of Guns and singer Phil Lewis. It will follow the well-received studio albums "The Missing Peace", "The Devil You Know" and "Checkered Past", plus the live release "Made In Milan", and a covers EP "Another Xmas In Hell".

L.A. GUNS was formed in 1983 and have sold over six million records, including 1988's "L.A. Guns" and 1990's "Cocked And Loaded", both of which were certified gold. "Cocked And Loaded" contained the hit single "The Ballad Of Jayne" that went to No. 33 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 25 on the Mainstream Rock charts. From the mid-'90s to the mid 2000s, L.A. GUNS continued to tour and release new music. Following their successful performance at SiriusXM's Hair Nation festival in September 2016, L.A. GUNS went into the studio to record the critically acclaimed "The Missing Peace", which was the highest-selling release for Frontiers Music Srl in 2017. Their 12th album, "The Devil You Know", was released in 2019 to the same critical acclaim.