TRAFFIC's DAVE MASON Announces Retirement From Touring

Legendary icon Dave Mason, aged 79, has officially announced his retirement from touring, closing the curtain on 60 remarkable years of rock and roll and marking the end of a significant era in music history. He cites ongoing health challenges as the reason behind this difficult decision.

Mason canceled all of his tour dates in June because of health issues. Prior to that, he was forced to postpone dates in September 2024 when doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that required immediate medical attention. He had planned to make up the dates earlier this year before eventually scrapping them.

At the time of the tour cancellation in June, Mason was recovering from a "severe infection" that he had contracted three months earlier.

"With deep regret, I must cancel all tour dates for 2025 due to ongoing health issues stemming from the infection I had in March," he wrote in a statement three months ago.

"I'm incredibly grateful to my team of doctors — this has been challenging territory, to say the least. A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents and the venues who've waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey.

"Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express," he concluded. "Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep."

For those who have attended a Dave Mason concert, you know the standard of excellence he demanded of himself and his band. One of Mason's proudest achievements was keeping his performances entirely live and authentic — no backing loops, no overdubbed vocals, none of the "smoke and mirrors" often used to dilute the truth of a performance. Onstage, he was the real deal. Offstage, he embodied the consummate road dog, fully devoted to the work and the life he loved.

Mason's career spans an incredible six decades, first rising to fame as the co-founder of the groundbreaking band TRAFFIC. His successful solo career followed, producing classics like "Feelin' Alright", "Only You Know and I Know", "Shouldn't Have Took More Than You Gave", "We Just Disagree", "Let It Flow" and "Every Woman".

Often described as an "everywhere man", Mason lent his talent to some of the most iconic songs of our time, collaborating with Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, THE ROLLING STONES, Graham Nash, Cass Elliot, Michael Jackson, FLEETWOOD MAC, DELANEY & BONNIE, SPENCER DAVIS GROUP and Eric Clapton, among others. His imprint on rock music is undeniable and monumental.

True to his artistic spirit, Mason will spend his retirement years pursuing creative projects, including an upcoming children's book and in his studio culling over unreleased tracks from his 60-year career of live performances. He retires from touring a happy man with a heart full of gratitude to his band members, business colleagues, and especially his legions of fans who made his life one of deep satisfaction and fulfillment. The immensity of his joy remains solid as he steps back from the stage.

Mason's legacy is a testament to the enduring power of rock and roll and to a man who has followed his passion with authenticity and joy for more than six decades. His music will continue to inspire and resonate for generations to come.

