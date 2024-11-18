TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Celebrates 20 Millionth Ticketed Fan

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA (TSO) made history on Saturday, November 16 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, as they welcomed their 20 millionth ticketed concert attendee during their matinee performance. Chuck Brabant, a dedicated TSO fan, was the lucky 20 millionth attendee. His ticket scan earned him and his family — Erin, Anne and CJ — front-row seats to an unforgettable show. As a token of appreciation, the Brabants were also gifted an exclusive TSO merchandise package making for a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience. This momentous occasion also coincides with the 20th anniversary of TSO's iconic rock opera "The Lost Christmas Eve" and the milestone of surpassing $20 million in charitable donations.

In addition to celebrating these significant milestones, TSO's Denver shows benefited the Denver Post Community Foundation. For each ticket sold, $1 was donated to the foundation, bringing TSO's total contributions to over $20 million. This remarkable achievement underscores the band's dedication to philanthropy and positive social impact.

TSO's music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said: "Reaching 20 million tickets sold is a testament to the vision of our late founder, Paul O'Neill, whose dream continues to live on through our incredible fans. We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of our fans, whose passion has made these milestones possible."

This year's tour, which kicked off November 13, marks the grand return of "The Lost Christmas Eve" to the stage for the first time since 2013. Fans attending can expect a completely reimagined staging, featuring brand-new visuals, cutting-edge pyrotechnics, and a high-energy second set packed with TSO's greatest hits and fan favorites.

"The Lost Christmas Eve" is a product of the imagination of and based on TSO's double-platinum CD of the same name. The plot is one that resonates with people deeply over the holiday season. Alone on Christmas Eve, a bitter old businessman wandered New York City. Once a rising star, he'd traded love, family, and joy for a life of solitude and regret. The tragic loss of his wife hardened his heart, pushing him away from his infant son and into decades of isolation. Then, a chance encounter with a mysterious girl led him to a life-altering phone call. His son, who he abandoned decades ago, was alive, a gentle soul caring for troubled newborns in a maternity ward. After seeking him out, the son gives a silent and forgiving gaze to his long-lost father. As they sit together, comforting innocent infants, a new reunited life together begins.

To commemorate the LP's 20th anniversary, Rhino released special vinyl pressings of "The Lost Christmas Eve" in September. These collector's editions come as two-LP sets housed in stunning gatefold jackets with a deluxe 20-page book. Music lovers can choose from the standard black vinyl, cobalt, or crystal-clear vinyl pressings. For the ultimate collector's experience, fans can also head directly to the TSO store. There, they'll find an exclusive "The Lost Christmas Eve" vinyl package. This premium package boasts a sculpted embossed sparkly-foil gatefold jacket housed in a protective slipcase. Inside, fans will discover not only the 2LPs on "solar flare" colored vinyl, but also the deluxe 20-page book, plus an extra insert filled with exclusive content.