TRAVIS BARKER Says He Is Feeling 'Much Better' After Being Hospitalized For 'Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'

BLINK-182 drummer Travis Barker says that "life threatening pancreatitis" was partly responsible for his recent hospital stay.

The 46-year-old musician was first rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for additional care.

Earlier today (Saturday, July 2), Travis released the following statement via his social media: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian also shared a statement on her husband's health struggles.

"Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis," she wrote.

"I'm so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay," she added.

Travis is an American musician and producer who has sold millions of records with his bands BLINK-182, TRANSPLANTS, +44, and as a solo artist. One of the greatest drummers of all time, Barker has since established himself as one of the most sought-after producers in the industry based on his knowledge and versatility making guest appearances in music projects of numerous music genres including hip-hop, alternative rock, pop, and country. Barker's numerous solo collaborations have included Yelawolf, The Game, Lil Wayne, Tom Morello, Ludacris, RZA, Slash, Steve Aoki, the late DJ AM, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla Sign, Prayers, Kid Ink, FEVER 333, Dram, Yungblud and XXX as well as many others. He's also has his own label DTA which has stewarded the growth of artist JXDN. Aside from drumming and producing, he founded the clothing company/lifestyle brand Famous Stars And Straps in 1999. Companies such as DC and Zildjan cymbals have co-designed products in his name. His first memoir through HarperCollins, titled "Can I Say", was a critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller. 2016 saw the return of BLINK-182 with their critically acclaimed, chart-topping album "California" coupled with their sold-out headline North American tour.

Photo credit: Jordan Knight

