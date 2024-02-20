  • facebook
TRIVIUM And BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE To Team Up For Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of 'Ascendancy' And 'The Poison' Albums

February 20, 2024

TRIVIUM and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE are teasing what appears to be a joint tour celebrating their 2005 albums, "Ascendancy" and "The Poison", respectively.

The two bands took to their social media today (Tuesday, February 20) to share covers of the LPs in nine constituent parts.

TRIVIUM's second album and Roadrunner debut, "Ascendancy" was voted "Album Of The Year" by Britain's Kerrang! magazine. It was also officially certified gold in the U.K. for sales in excess of 100,000 copies.

Last August, TRIVIUM singer/guitarist Matt Heafy brought up the upcoming "Ascendancy" anniversary and said from the stage during the band's U.K. tour: "We should probably do something about that." He later declined to elaborate in an interview with Metal Hammer, telling the magazine: "I always love to leave some kind of Easter egg that's very public, but I don't know what I'm saying. We'll have to see what that means."

Last December, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE frontman Matt Tuck hinted at a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of "The Poison", writing in a social media post: "We have a massive announcement to make soon that will make 2025 be a very special year for us so stay tuned for that."

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget previously hinted at "The Poison" 20th-anniversary tour in a July 2023 interview with "Mike James Rock Show". At the time, he said about the band's plans for next couple of years: "'24 we'll be writing an album. And then 2025 we'll be back. [2025 is] an anniversary of something big."

"The Poison" was released in October 2005 in the U.K. via Visible Noise Records and four months later in the United States through Trustkill Records. The LP is BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's most commercially successful effort internationally, earning a gold certification from the RIAA in the United States and BPI in the United Kingdom, as well as a platinum certification by Bundesverband Musikindustrie (BVMI) in Germany.

Last November, Heafy joined BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE on stage at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida to perform the Welsh metallers' classic song "Tears Don't Fall", which originally appeared on "The Poison". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

