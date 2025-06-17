TRIVIUM Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour With JINJER And HERIOT

Fresh off a largely sold-out spring 2025 North American run, Grammy-nominated heavyweights TRIVIUM have announced their upcoming Fall 2025 headline tour plans.

The band will embark on the "Ascend Above The Ashes" trek that kicks off October 31 in Myrtle Beach and runs though December 14, with an epic hometown show in Orlando. Special guests JINJER will appear, while HERIOT will serve as support.

General on-sale will begin on Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

"We couldn't be more excited to finally bring this monstrous tour to life — TRIVIUM headlining this fall across North America with the unstoppable force of JINJER and the crushing energy of HERIOT," says TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy. "Every night is going to be an absolute onslaught of riffs, sweat, and connection with our fans. This lineup represents the present and future of heavy music, and we're honored to share the stage with such ferocious talent. See you in the pit."

While the tour will continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of TRIVIUM's landmark "Ascendancy" album, fans can also expect new music soon. TRIVIUM will also make appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock this fall.

TRIVIUM tour dates with JINJER and HERIOT:

Oct. 31 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Nov. 01 - VA Beach, VA - The Dome

Nov. 02 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Nov. 04 - London, ON - Centennial Hall

Nov. 06 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

Nov. 07 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 08 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

Nov. 10 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall

Nov. 11 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo River Works

Nov. 12 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

Nov. 14 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Nov. 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 16 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 18 - Indianapolis, IN - The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Nov. 19 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Nov. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater*

Nov. 22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Nov. 24 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

Nov. 25 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Events Centre

Nov. 26 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

Nov. 28 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

Nov. 29 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

Dec. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center*

Dec. 03 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Dec. 05 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Dec. 06 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Dec. 07 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

Dec. 09 - Springfield, MO - Shrine Mosque

Dec. 10 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Dec. 12 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Dec. 13 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

Dec. 14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

* No JINJER

TRIVIUM and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE recently teamed up for "The Poisoned Ascendancy" tour during which the two bands celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Ascendancy" and "The Poison" albums, respectively, by playing them in full.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of "The Poisoned Ascendancy" kicked off on March 30 at PNE Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, making stops across North America in Las Vegas, Chicago, New York and more before wrapping up in Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater on May 18.

Released in March of 2005, TRIVIUM crafted a classic in the form of "Ascendancy". It concluded 2005 as Kerrang!'s "Album Of The Year," went gold in the U.K., and has since surpassed global sales of 500,000 copies. Opening the main stage of Download festival that year, the Floridian four piece — barely out of their teens — delivered a set that left all who witnessed it in no doubt that they were looking at future legends, with Kerrang! readers later voting it as the tenth best gig of all time.

TRIVIUM's latest album, "In The Court Of The Dragon", came out in October 2021 via TRIVIUM's longtime label Roadrunner Records. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. The album cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.