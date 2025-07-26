TRIVIUM Is Readying New EP; First Single To Arrive Within Next Two Weeks

In an interview with U.K.'s Primordial Radio, TRIVIUM guitarist Corey Beaulieu confirmed that a new song from him and his bandmates should arrive within the next two weeks, prior to their appearance at this year's Bloodstock Open Air festival (taking place August 7-10). Regarding how and when the song will be rolled out, Corey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I guess to protect me if I say something I'm not supposed to… Basically, it's gonna drop before… I can't remember the exact day, but it's supposed to come out before we play Bloodstock, 'cause we're gonna play it at Bloodstock. So, I guess that would be anywhere the first week of August. So within that timeframe."

He continued: "We've been hinting at this song online with clips and everything for a while, so people know it's coming. They just don't know exactly when. But it's gonna be before we start this tour, so the first week of August, in that timeframe, it's gonna drop, I believe. We've been filming some content and stuff to promote it, leading up to it, so there's gonna be a lot more ramping up to totally piss everyone off, 'cause they'd been just waiting for new music. So every time you post a snippet or a clip or some kind of teaser, it makes people more mad. So it's gonna ramp up, 'cause they just want the song."

Asked if TRIVIUM's recent tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's second album and Roadrunner debut, "Ascendancy", affected the songwriting process for TRIVIUM's new music, Corey said: "Well, last year we would get together and we were rehearsing 'Ascendancy', and in between the rehearsals we started writing some new songs. 'Cause, obviously, we've got the studio being built. When it gets done, we wanna have something ready to kind of break it in, get the studio up and running. So we started writing some songs. And there was no real, I guess, game plan, 'cause we weren't in the head space of, 'We're writing a record.' It was just, like, 'Hey, let's just write some songs and just kind of let it be what it is.' We'd rehearse 'Ascendancy' on a Monday and then Wednesday we would be, like, 'All right, we're just gonna work on writing some stuff.' And we kind of summed it up as the couple songs that we wrote, it was kind of like spirit animals of 'Ascendancy', where it was, like, we were rehearsing 'Ascendancy' and we kind of used the energy and playing those songs, and we were, like, 'Oh, let's kind of parlay that into new music.' And the new stuff definitely has kind of the spirit of 'Ascendancy', but also a lot of kind of what we do now kind of blended in. So I think just focusing on playing 'Ascendancy' definitely carried over into the writing of just trying to, I guess, capture that intensity and energy of what that record was. And when we played the stuff to some friends and stuff like that, they were just, like, 'Oh, shit.' This has got some pretty intense stuff. The first song coming out definitely is a very — I guess maybe the closest comparison might be 'Rain', in a sense of just something right in your face, fast, very aggressive. So, it's definitely gonna be cool."

Elaborating on TRIVIUM's plans to release new music, Corey said: "When we did the stuff, the intention was we thought we were gonna be doing the 'Ascendancy' tour from January to December, doing a full tour. And then the idea was we were gonna record a couple songs and then just release 'em as singles kind of as the year goes on for the tour, kind of, like, 'Hey, we're coming to South America.' Oh, new song drops. Or we're going there, and just releasing standalone singles. 'Cause it's been so long since we put out a record, it was kind of, like, 'Hey, let's give the fans some new stuff to listen to while we're doing the anniversary stuff.' And then once that abruptly ended, we kind of pivoted to doing an EP. So we're just gonna put everything out at one time. We're working on some really cool, special vinyl stuff, some collectible stuff. So kind of do a little special mini-release before we are able to get a [full] record done. So, kind of wanting to give the fans, since it's been a little bit of a wait to get 'em some new stuff to listen to, hold 'em over until we're able to finish up a new album."

TRIVIUM will embark on the "Ascend Above The Ashes" tour this fall. The trek will kick off October 31 in Myrtle Beach and runs though December 14, with an epic hometown show in Orlando. Special guests JINJER will appear, while HERIOT will serve as support.

While the tour will continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of TRIVIUM's landmark "Ascendancy" album, fans can also expect new music soon. TRIVIUM will also make appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock this fall.

TRIVIUM and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE recently teamed up for "The Poisoned Ascendancy" tour during which the two bands celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Ascendancy" and "The Poison" albums, respectively, by playing them in full.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of "The Poisoned Ascendancy" kicked off on March 30 at PNE Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, making stops across North America in Las Vegas, Chicago, New York and more before wrapping up in Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater on May 18.

Released in March of 2005, TRIVIUM crafted a classic in the form of "Ascendancy". It concluded 2005 as Kerrang!'s "Album Of The Year," went gold in the U.K., and has since surpassed global sales of 500,000 copies. Opening the main stage of Download festival that year, the Floridian four piece — barely out of their teens — delivered a set that left all who witnessed it in no doubt that they were looking at future legends, with Kerrang! readers later voting it as the tenth best gig of all time.

TRIVIUM's latest album, "In The Court Of The Dragon", came out in October 2021 via TRIVIUM's longtime label Roadrunner Records. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. The album cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.