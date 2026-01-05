ARMORED SAINT/Ex-ANTHRAX Singer JOHN BUSH Has 'Thought About' Writing A Book

In a new interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, former ANTHRAX and current ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush was asked if he has thought about releasing a book. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah. It's one of those things I've thought about but I haven't really put into motion. For years I keep a journal of basically just the live performances I've done. So it goes back… I mean, I have done it from back in the day, like in the '80s… It's just a calendar of dates and stuff on it. And I've been doing something [like] that since the '80s. And what I'll do is I'll just write the city and the venue and then I'll just do a little snippet, like, 'The voice sounded like crap tonight. It was really cold in the venue,' and just maybe six or seven sentences associated with that show. And again, I've been doing that since the '80s. I can't find the ones that I did from the '80s and the '90s when I was in ANTHRAX. I don't know where they're at — somewhere maybe. Although I don't think they're in my garage, or they're probably in somebody's garage. But I've been doing it again since ARMORED SAINT resumed playing shows again since the early 2000s. And I have all those in my garage. And I do it all the time. So that's kind of my journal. It's not full-on story journal. Talking and doing interviews and talking about people kind of allows those stories to come out. But, yeah, maybe one day I'll put out a book of all those shows. And that would be probably amusing. But here's the only problem, is that it's my writing. I can't even read my writing. So I'm writing stuff, and I look back and [I'm], like, 'What does that say? I can't read it.' That's me who wrote it. So I guess maybe that'll give us some charm. I think if I could find the '80s books somewhere… I don't know where those are. 'Cause I have done that from the beginning."

Bush also spoke about the status of ARMORED SAINT's long-awaited documentary "Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers", which had its world premiere in May 2023 at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Hollywood, California. Director Russell Cherrington introduced the film and held a question-and-answer session after the film with members of the group. Asked what the timeline is for the official release of the documentary, John said: "Well, the timeline is now. It should come out, because otherwise it becomes slightly out of date, because there was a lot of interviews that were of a certain time and you don't want those interviews to seem like they were several years old. I don't, actually. I think then it becomes this kind of dated piece. And granted, we're already a dated piece, right? It goes back to '82, '81, '83, whatever. So, that being said, I know Russell Cherrington, the guy who put it together and did a great job of getting all the interviews and directed it, he's doing his best to try to get it completed and out there. There was some legal stuff that they were trying to sort out with getting some people's approvals and agreeing [to have it released]. But that was something they were trying to iron out, and I think they were getting close to getting that completed, 'cause there was some pretty big people they interviewed that they needed their approval to say, 'We're cool at this' — to dumb it down. But, in any case, I'm hoping it comes out, 'cause it's really cool. There's a lot of great interviews, not only with the band, but a lot of people that were part of our history. From Ron Fair, the guy who signed us [to Chrysalis], to Brian Slagel [head of Metal Blade Records], who discovered us, to Cliff Burnstein, who was our manager in the early days, to Lars [Ulrich] and James [Hetfield of METALLICA] and Scott Ian [of ANTHRAX] and the late Bob Nalbandian, and just various people that were part of our life. Max Norman, who produced 'Delirious Nomad'. So a lot of people were there. And there's some really cool interviews there to listen to and have people talk about ARMORED SAINT in all kinds of ways."

ARMORED SAINT's ninth studio album is tentatively due in April through Metal Blade Records. The LP was mixed by Jay Ruston, who previously worked on 2020's "Punching The Sky" and 2015's "Win Hands Down".

At the end of September 2025, ARMORED SAINT joined W.A.S.P. for a trio of U.K. shows before returning to the States to support legendary guitarist Michael Schenker on his "My Years With UFO" U.S. tour. ARMORED SAINT was celebrating the 40th anniversary of its second album, "Delirious Nomad", with a five-song micro set of songs from the record throughout the tour.

In June 2024, ARMORED SAINT released a rendition of "One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)". The classic track was originally written by Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter and was first released by PEOPLE in 1970. Additional covers include THE FOUR TOPS (1974),SANTANA (1978) and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS (1989).

"One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)" was produced by Vera, mixed by Jay Ruston and mastered by Maor Applebaum.

ARMORED SAINT released the "Symbol Of Salvation Live" CD/DVD in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. The release came in celebration of the seminal album's 30th anniversary. "Symbol Of Salvation Live" was a combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York City's famed Gramercy Theatre during its 2018 tour.

In July 2023, ARMORED SAINT was inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.