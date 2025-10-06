TRIVIUM's PAOLO GREGOLETTO On Split With ALEX BENT: 'I Feel Like We Ended On Great Terms'

At this past weekend's Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, TRIVIUM's Paolo Gregoletto spoke to Baby Huey and Chasta of the San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone about the band's recent split with its longtime drummer Alex Bent. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've had a great nine years together. I feel like it's kind of a weird thing because, obviously, being in a band together, but I feel like because we've all had families and stuff, there's a tighter connection there that even just what people see. So I think it's one of those things, we all were kind of sad, but at the same time, we said, 'Alex, we want you to kind of make the statement. You kind of lead how you'd like to handle all this stuff.' And I didn't wanna put words in his mouth or say whatever. He made the statement. I feel like we ended on great terms. And that's really kind of it. I mean, there's no juicier CRADLE OF FILTH [-style] drama [with former hired musicians sharing their grievances online]. And, again, it's one of those things where we wanted him to make a statement."

Paolo continued: "In the past we've always been very, like — we don't really like to get into any behind-the-scenes stuff with that. And, of course, we've had changes before, but we felt like in this instance, rather than just saying 'we're parting' or whatever, we [told Alex], like, 'Well, you've been around for so long, our fans would wanna hear from you.' And so that made it more important to us to be, like, 'Okay, you are gonna say whatever you'd like to say.' We didn't [tell Alex], 'You can't say this or that.' And then just give it 24 hours. And then as we hit the stage [at the Aftershock festival] today, be, like, 'Okay, this is the guy playing with us for today, for the tour,' and then that's kind of it."

Speaking about TRIVIUM's new touring drummer Greyson Nekrutman (SEPULTURA),who made his live debut with the band at Aftershock, Paolo said: "It's been a crazy whirlwind. He was on a tour in Canada, a drum-clinic tour. And he said, 'Yeah, I'll do it.' And he got home. He spent two 12-hour days, just in there, working on it, and then we flew him down. We jammed for two days, flew out here, and we're gonna go jam in our little room here in a bit. But everything's good. I feel like there's good vibes. Of course, it's one chapter ending, but I feel like the music that we made [with Alex] for the last nine years was great. And especially for the EP ['Struck Dead'] coming [in late October], if that's kind of the end cap on this era of TRIVIUM [with Alex], I'm very happy with everything we did."

Addressing TRIVIUM's plans for the coming months, including the search for Bent's replacement, Paolo said: "We're gonna be out, I think, in Europe next summer. The first couple months [of 2026] is gonna be kind of, like, of course, [working on the next full-length] record and stuff. And then we're gonna probably take a little bit of time and maybe jam with some people, just kind of see what we're feeling for the next step.

"This is still kind of new, so we're not totally sure [what we're gonna do about a new drummer], but we've never really taken a moment to kind of just step back," Paolo explained. "Because Greyson is incredible, but he is with SEPULTURA. And they have commitments, and we're very lucky that there's no clashes at the moment. He can get us through the end of the year, and [we] feel like the songs are in good hands. But … once we get off the road, once we get to holidays, everyone's got clear heads — we know a lot of great people, and we don't know if there's someone that might be interested in that. So we're, like, well, let's just take a moment. And next year we'll get into that. And then, of course, the record is gonna be the big thing for us. And, of course, you know what follows that — more touring, coming back around."

The 23-year-old Nekrutman, who also previously toured with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, will play drums for TRIVIUM on "The Ascend Above The Ashes" North American tour. The trek will kick off October 31 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and run through December 14, with a hometown show in Orlando, Florida. Special guests are JINJER and HERIOT.

When Alex announced his departure from TRIVIUM on Friday (October 3),he said in a statement: "I am beyond grateful for the incredible past nine years with TRIVIUM — filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I'll always carry with me. I'm so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know TRIVIUM will continue to dominate the world; they'll always have my support.

"While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician. I'm excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world."

Nekrutman officially replaced SEPULTURA's longtime drummer Eloy Casagrande in February 2024.

In December 2016, TRIVIUM parted ways with Paul Wandtke and welcomed Bent, a former member of BATTLECROSS and DECREPIT BIRTH who had previously played with TESTAMENT as a fill-in for that band's longtime drummer Gene Hoglan.

Back in 2017, TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy admitted to the That's Not Metal Podcast that it had been difficult for the band's core trio — Heafy, Gregoletto and guitarist Corey Beaulieu — to keep a drummer prior to Bent's addition in 2016.

"The drumming is what the band is built upon, it's the foundation for which all the music is built upon, and if you don't have a strong foundation for a house or a building, it eventually collapses," Matt explained. "And I'm so thankful that the stars finally aligned, after eight records, to find the guy that we needed to find. And I think that when people hear Alex, it's not a question of 'Why?' It's more like an observation, like, 'Oh, I see you did it again, but I know why.' Because he's that freakin' good."

"Struck Dead" will arrive on October 31 via longtime label Roadrunner. The effort was produced by TRIVIUM and recorded with Mark Lewis at the band's Hangar Studios in Orlando, Florida. It was mixed and mastered by Josh Wilbur.