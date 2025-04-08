TURNSTILE Announces New Album 'Never Enough', Shares Title Track

Baltimore hardcore band TURNSTILE has announced details of its eagerly awaited new album "Never Enough", which is set to arrive on June 6, marking the group's first full-length release in four years. Today, the band have also shared the album's title track, which is available on all streaming platforms and features an official music video directed by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory.

"Never Enough" is available for pre-order/pre-save today, with several limited-edition vinyl color variants available in the band's store.

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, "Never Enough" is produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. "Never Enough" follows TURNSTILE's widely celebrated album "Glow On", which earned the band four Grammy nominations.

TURNSTILE has several international and North American festival appearances slated for 2025, including Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain (June 7),Outbreak Fest in London, United Kingdom (June 13),Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal (June 14),Hellfest in Clisson, France (June 21),Jera On Air in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands (June 28),Glastonbury in Somerset, United Kingdom (June 29),Ottawa Blues festival in Ottawa, Canada (July 12),and Aftershock in Sacramento, California (October 3)

TURNSTILE is Brendan Yates (voice / synth / keys ),Franz Lyons (bass),Pat McCrory (guitar),Daniel Fang (drums) and Meg Mills (guitar).

Yates described his feelings about hardcore and making music in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times: "What drew, and still draws me to [hardcore], is that none of us were musicians. Punk and hardcore are less focused on skill and more on expressing yourself. It's hard to imagine other communities where you [can have] people come out and support you when you're really bad at your instrument. The way I taught myself how to play the guitar is wrong — I played with the wrong fingers and stuff like that — but I learned enough to feel good about what I was trying to get out. I think making music is just a shot in the dark. It's this open canvas."