BREAKING BENJAMIN And THREE DAYS GRACE To Join Forces For 2025 Co-Headline U.S. Tour

Multi-platinum rock bands BREAKING BENJAMIN and THREE DAYS GRACE are joining forces for a 2025 co-headline tour across the U.S., featuring special guest RETURN TO DUST. The 21-date run kicks off on August 29 at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, making stops in Fort Worth, Austin, Charlotte, Newark, Seattle, and more before wrapping up October 12 at Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma. BREAKING BENJAMIN will close each night of the tour.

Known for their explosive live shows and chart-topping hits, both bands have defined the sound of 21st-century hard rock. BREAKING BENJAMIN has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits and a devoted fanbase while THREE DAYS GRACE, with 19 No. 1 songs at rock radio, continue to build on their legacy as one of rock's most successful rock bands with over a billion streams globally.

Upon releasing their first single in five years, hard rock giants BREAKING BENJAMIN's latest single "Awaken" quickly shot to No. 1 on the Rock Digital Songs charts and landed in the Top 20 on multiple additional Billboard charts, including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Digital Song Sales, Hot Alternative Songs and Hard Rock Songs. The single has also since surpassed 50 million streams globally.

The co-headlining tour follows the recent announcement of Adam Gontier's official homecoming to THREE DAYS GRACE, who recently returned to the stage with Matt Walst amid their first live performances as co-vocalists, the pure magic in the arenas was so palpable and only reinforce this next era of THREE DAYS GRACE as seemingly the best one yet. Their most recent single, "Mayday", skyrocketed to #1 on the Mediabase active rock charts, remaining there for six weeks. THREE DAYS GRACE fans are eagerly anticipating their forthcoming full-length album, which is near completion and will be released later this year.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m.. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. local at breakingbenjamin.com and threedaysgrace.com.

Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 10 at 11:59 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details on participating shows, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tour dates:

Aug. 29 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Aug. 30 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma *^

Sep. 01 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sep. 03 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sep. 06 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 08 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sep. 11 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sep. 13 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sep. 14 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Sep. 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sep. 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *^

Sep. 20 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *^

Sep. 23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Sep. 25 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

Sep. 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 30 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

Oct. 03 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center *

Oct. 06 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena *

Oct. 08 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 12 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater *

* Non-Live Nation dates

^ Festival date

BREAKING BENJAMIN are no strangers to the upper echelons of the rock charts. Since bursting onto the scene with 2002's "Saturate", the band has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting No. 1, numerous platinum and multi-platinum songs and albums, 8.5 billion combined streams worldwide and a social imprint of over 6.5 million — a testament to the band's global influence and loyal fan base. BREAKING BENJAMIN's studio album "Ember" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 and marked the multi-platinum band's fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200, following 2015's No. 1 debut for "Dark Before Dawn" (gold),2009's "Dear Agony" (platinum) at No. 4 and 2006's "Phobia" (platinum) at No. 2. "Ember" spun off two No. 1 hits at Active Rock Radio with "Red Cold River" and "Torn In Two". "Aurora" and "Ember" charted Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topped charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.

THREE DAYS GRACE balance moments of extreme emotion on an axis of pummeling hard rock anthems and pensive balladry. Along the way, the Juno Award-nominated multi-platinum record-breaking Ontario, Canada quartet have amassed billions of streams and millions of album sales, sold out arenas on multiple continents, and reached unprecedented heights, earning a staggering 17 total No. 1 entries on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and sharing the record for "Most No. 1 Singles On The Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart" with 16. In the wake of 2018's "Outsider", they picked up "Rock Artist Of The Year" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and "Rock Songwriters Of The Year" for the single "The Mountain" at the SOCAN Awards. The album garnered nods for "Album Of The Year" and "Rock Album Of The Year" at the 2019 Juno Awards. Three years prior, 2015's "Human" housed the gold-selling "I Am Machine" and "Painkiller". Achieving dozens of gold and platinum certifications worldwide, their catalog comprises the double-platinum "Three Days Grace" (2003),triple-platinum "One-X" (2006),gold-certified "Life Starts Now" (2009) and epic "Transit Of Venus" (2012). As "one of the most streamed rock bands in the world," they impressively attract over eight million monthly listeners on Spotify. Speaking to quietly inescapable presence, they appeared on the "NBA2K19" soundtrack curated by Travis Scott, while Jeris Johnson served up a viral cover of "Never Too Late" and the late Lil Peep and Lil Tracy have sampled "The Real You". Thus far, their No. 1 smashes span "Chalk Outline", "The High Road", "Misery Loves My Company", "World So Cold", "Good Life", "Break", "Never Too Late", "Animal I Have Become", "Pain", "Just Like You" and "Home". However, the band ascend to another stratosphere on their 2022 seventh full-length offering "Explosions" (RCA).